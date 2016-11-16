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I tested this java client/server.
Results are:
1. MT4 client can connect to it
2. MT4 client can send info to it and he recieves this info
2. MT4 client does't recieve info from this java client/server - the reason is my software is designed to send/recieve data blocks with variable length,
data block length is contained in the 4 bytes header, so MT4 client don't read it's data from stack until data length equal to number in 4 bytes header,
but in the case when java server send only character strings this number is very very very large !
So I should redo some things in my sofware for you to use it, or you should form data length four bytes header for every data block to send to MT4 terminal.
In other words MT4 client and it's software environment waits input data in format : DWORD, Data. DWORD - is 4 bytes header that comtains number of data itself + 4.
Yes, it makes all the sense now with the 4 bytes header.
After adding in the 4 bytes header, my MT4 terminal is now able to receive the desired strings successfully. Thanks.
Thanks Sergey!
By the way, I did also notice that the NetEventsProc.exe takes up quite a big chunk of the CPU when it tries to connect to the localhost server when the server is not opened.
in the task manager, it can up from 50% to 80% of my CPU. 2.8GHz
Besides that, another feedback is at the metatrader4, I am unable to check the connection status, not sure whther the server has closed the connection or not. I need to use sendToString to check its status. If sendToString success, then the connection ok. If the connection not ok, the sendToString will fail.
Yes, it makes all the sense now with the 4 bytes header.
After adding in the 4 bytes header, my MT4 terminal is now able to receive the desired strings successfully. Thanks.
Thanks Sergey!
By the way, I did also notice that the NetEventsProc.exe takes up quite a big chunk of the CPU when it tries to connect to the localhost server when the server is not opened.
in the task manager, it can up from 50% to 80% of my CPU. 2.8GHz
Besides that, another feedback is at the metatrader4, I am unable to check the connection status, not sure whther the server has closed the connection or not. I need to use sendToString to check its status. If sendToString success, then the connection ok. If the connection not ok, the sendToString will fail.
Besides that, another feedback is at the metatrader4, I am unable to check the connection status, not sure whther the server has closed the connection or not. I need to use sendToString to check its status. If sendToString success, then the connection ok. If the connection not ok, the sendToString will fail.
This is natural for Client, we can do nothing with such situation...
Besides that, another feedback is at the metatrader4, I am unable to check the connection status, not sure whther the server has closed the connection or not. I need to use sendToString to check its status. If sendToString success, then the connection ok. If the connection not ok, the sendToString will fail.
This is natural for Client, we can do nothing with such situation...
Dear Sergey,
Noted with thanks.
Appreciate your help.
Anyone can show me an example how to I must reference NetEventsProcDLL.dll functions in VB.Net? Thanks in advance!
Dear Sergey,
I'm testing your code (EA server and c++ client) for a couple of days, without changing any code. Whatever data I sent from client.exe, EA server looks like reading it, gives the length of data correctly (let say 7), but prints the read data as "0123456", same anomaly goes on the C++client side... it just prints "o" as received string, not the characters I've sent but the read data length correct again, and this is going on without any errors in both side... The code I wrote on Labview also doing the exact same thing... Can this be about unicode/Ansi change you mention? any clue about how to fix it?
Many thanks in advance..
Suha
hi guy i try to use this awesome script , i choice the 3 possibility
1.2.3. МetaТrader 4 Expert Advisor-indicator (the Expert Advisor-server) & МetaТrader 4 Client-indicator
this is my step i did do
1.
NetEventsProcDLL.dll - place it into the "C:\Windows\System32\" folder.
NetEventsProc.exe - create "C:\NetEventsProc\" folder and place
ImportNetEventsProcDLL.mqh - "MetaTrader 4\include".
2. Place the ServerSendInd.mq4 file in the terminal data folder "МetaТrader 4\experts\" and compile it.
3. Place the ClientIndicator.mq4 file in the terminal data folder "МetaТrader 4\indicators\" and assign the local IP in my case 192.168.1.105 (ip of my server)
4. Run ServerSendInd. my console answer this "2016.06.13 10:51:47.129 ServerSendInd USDCHF,H1: ClientCount = 0" i think is correct
5. Now in pc where i have my clientindicator.mq4 run it but i have this error
'ClientIndicator.mq4' ClientIndicator.mq4 1 1
'ImportNetEventsProcDLL.mqh' ImportNetEventsProcDLL.mqh 1 1
function must return a value ClientIndicator.mq4 146 5
declaration of 's32_Error' hides global declaration in file 'ClientIndicator.mq4' at line 27 ImportNetEventsProcDLL.mqh 130 22
'87' - case value already used ImportNetEventsProcDLL.mqh 206 8
1 error(s), 2 warning(s) 2 3
someone can help me??? thankz so much
the pc work with windows 7 32bit with out firewall in my lan
server work in 192.168.1.105 and client in 192.168.1.106
hi guy
i have the same error of michaelt4268
i tryed to modify but now i have this error
'ConnectTo' - function must have a body ClientIndicator.mq4 80 19
and the error is in line modify
//s32_Error = ConnectTo(ps8_ServerIP, s32_Port, ph_Client);
s32_Error = ConnectTo(uc_ServerIP, s32_Port, ph_Client);
anyone can helpp me ??' thankz
Hello!
I have a problem with the loading of the dll. I get error Cannot load 'NetEventsProcDLL.dll' [1114]. I get this error on both my laptop and vps. Can anyone help me with this issue? I searched for a way to fix this issue but nothing works.