VPS service disabled - MT5
Hello,
I hired a VPS for an account and in the first day of it, server gone offline and It could not get started/enabled back again for some while (at least 1-4 hrs). Well i thought to cancel the subscription and re-establish another VPS to change the server (because i got the premission to do so), i did it, but still again could not start the hosting service. I tried it one or two time more, then VPS service is disabled for this account. I cannot hire any server anymore.
I can understand that this account might be blocked for a while (or forever i don't know) because it may seem like i was abusing the system. However, hiring an offline/unavaible server is what caused it. I would like re-establish a VPS.
I kindly request from admin to review above and check my status.
Best regards,
If you are talking about MQL5 VPS, you need to perform a migration in order to start the server.
If it doesn't work, change to another server and try again.
Yes I'm talking about MQL5 VPS and I migrated all signals experts etc. in the first place. Mobile application warned me that the server has gone offline, I checked and confirmed that it wasn't working anymore. Rest is i describe above.
Now, VPS section doesn't even selectible and appears as below,
Your problem may be your long MQL5 login, which was created automatically by the system because you initially signed up with your appleid or something.
vpmjpxjg2j-privaterelay.appleid
If you can't logged into your MQL5 account with it, contact the Service Desk to change it.
You can't have proper MQL5 services access if you logged into your MQL5 account with your email or anything else.
Hello, does this problem disappear automatically? Because I'm in the same situation and I'm confused
No problem disappears automatically, try to change your MQL5 VP server (Change Server) and migrate again:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
没有问题自动消失，尝试更改 MQL5 VP 服务器（更改服务器）并再次迁移：
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thanks for your reply. My actual situation is like this: I had two monthly VPS subscriptions, I took the initiative to "unsubscribe" operation, and then my MQL5 account was logged in MT5, the VPS option disappeared, I tried all methods but could not get a new subscription
If you unsubscribed, it is not a surprise that you no longer had a MQL5 VPS subscription under your account.
Restart your terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your guanboren login and right click on your trading account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
如果您取消订阅，您的账户下不再有MQL5 VPS订阅量不足为奇了。
重新启动您的终端，在 MT5 >> 注册 >> 社区中使用 guanboren 登录名录的 MQL5 账户，然后在虚拟机 >> 窗口中点击点击交易目录 >> 选项服务器。
No, I mean: After logging in to the MQL5 account "guanboren" from the MT5 client, the "Open MQL5 Virtual Server" button on the MT5 interface is grayed out, so I can't open the VPS interface. I really don't know why.
Looking forward to your reply! thank you!
Check whether your MQL5 account password is longer than 10 characters, if it is, change it to something smaller.
检查您的 MQL5 账户密码是否超过 10 个字符，如果是，请将其更改为较小的。
Thank you for your reply.
Yes, my password is longer than 10 characters. After I changed the password to six characters, the problem persisted.
I registered a new MQL5 account earlier, this new account works well on my MT5, and this new account can use VPS normally.
The MQL5 account in question, with a $700 balance, now appears to be stuck.
Looking forward to your reply! thank you!
