My signals moved out "Public" without comprehensive reason - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I can see your signal, your signal is public, but in order someone to subscribe doesn't have to search in MQL5.com, but in the MT5 terminal.
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422
OK. But it works only for people who known my signal before.
How can unknown people find me if I don't appear in MQL5.com list of signals ? I earn 2 followers of Pakistan by this way though I live in France. I would like to go on.
It is a "brake" to the development of my network. What can I do to reappear in the MQL5.com list as it was last week ?
Thank you for your help. Best regards.
Looks like this is the message that took me out of the "Public" tab. The date seems to match.
Will I be punished for having too many good results ?
Your signal was not removed from the "Public" tab. You are still "Public". What happened was that your signal was downgraded.
Yes, you have been punished for your signals growth being unrealistic due to your constant high drawdowns in order to achieve those unrealistic growth spurts.
One only has to look at the Drawdown graph to see that it is constantly spiking close to maximum. That is in no way safe for signal subscribers. It is in fact outright very dangerous and risky.
Votre signal n’a pas été supprimé de l’onglet « Public ». Vous êtes toujours « Public ». Ce qui s’est passé, c’est que votre signal a été déclassé.
Oui, vous avez été puni pour la croissance de vos signaux étant irréaliste en raison de vos retraits élevés constants afin d’atteindre ces poussées de croissance irréalistes.
Il suffit de regarder le graphique Drawdown pour voir qu’il est constamment en hausse proche du maximum. Ce n’est en aucun cas sûr pour les abonnés au signal. C’est en fait carrément très dangereux et risqué.
Thank you for that answer. I'm fundamentally honest and I don't want to hide the fact that sometimes my DD is high, I want through that to show the reality of my work with its joys and sorrows for a year.
Yes, I withdraw regularly because I want the amount of working capital to remain around €2,000 not to mislead people but not to have a dissuasive amount. The growth of my signal is not unrealistic (unlike other signals referenced in MQL5 and which suddenly disappeared; I paid the price).
Too bad if I can't seduce new followers through MQL5, I will continue like this by trying to persuade friends that I have convinced by "word of mouth". I assure you, they will pay their MQL5 subscription fee.
I wish a long life and great success to MQL5. Best regards.
PS : As I said above. I am 64 years old. Old CEO of a NTIC company and not a thief neither a gambler.
Thank you for that answer. I'm fundamentally honest and I don't want to hide the fact that sometimes my DD is high, I want through that to show the reality of my work with its joys and sorrows for a year.
Yes, I withdraw regularly because I want the amount of working capital to remain around €2,000 not to mislead people but not to have a dissuasive amount. The growth of my signal is not unrealistic (unlike other signals referenced in MQL5 and which suddenly disappeared; I paid the price).
Too bad if I can't seduce new followers through MQL5, I will continue like this by trying to persuade friends that I have convinced by "word of mouth". I assure you, they will pay their MQL5 subscription fee.
I wish a long life and great success to MQL5. Best regards.
PS : As I said above. I am 64 years old. Old CEO of a NTIC company and not a thief neither a gambler.
No one has accused you of being dishonest or a thief. What I stated was that your trading is too reckless and risky. Most users do not want to risk so much. Most want a safe but profitable signal, and your signal does not show those qualities. That is the reason your signal has been downgraded.