NormalizePrice() any suggestions on how to do this better
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
CSymbolInfo m_symbol;
m_symbol.NormalizePrice(your_price);
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>
CSymbolInfo m_symbol;
m_symbol.NormalizePrice(your_price);
Oh yes. - Thank you.
Very good hint to take a look at the std-lib.
would have saved me from asking.... :-)
You like complication so the "Standard lib" is of no help.
Yes. - So true. I use it as my learning process, do it on my own, then see if there has been an attempt made to solve the task.
Its to keep up creativity. While you figure out a path to solve something, sometimes, without a prebiased view, you come up wiht good solutions, nobody has done before. So, thats why I (mostly) go the hard way. Always choose the path least walked.
In fact, I am no big fan of std-libs, in general. Two main reasons, one mentioned oabove, learning, and the other, because I can change the code, if its not as I like it to be.
Yes. - So true. I use it as my learning process, do it on my own, then see if there has been an attempt made to solve the task.
Its to keep up creativity. While you figure out a path to solve something, sometimes, without a prebiased view, you come up wiht good solutions, nobody has done before. So, thats why I (mostly) go the hard way. Always choose the path least walked.
In fact, I am no big fan of std-libs, in general. Two main reasons, one mentioned oabove, learning, and the other, because I can change the code, if its not as I like it to be.
Understandable.
The "standard" library has nothing standard in my opinion, a lot of bad code and bugs in there, mostly I don't use it. The Generic library is pretty good though.
Dominik, you can take a look at my library
Understandable.
The "standard" library has nothing standard in my opinion, a lot of bad code and bugs in there, mostly I don't use it. The Generic library is pretty good though.
Hmm... Any idea why they don't fix at least the bugs?
(don't they see the threat of e.g. TradingView when they would start to enable a reasonable automatic trading?
Which Broker would then spend a fortune for a aging product/language like MTx when even the quality leaves much to be desired?)
Hmm... Any idea why they don't fix at least the bugs?
(don't they see the threat of e.g. TradingView when they would start to enable a reasonable automatic trading?
Which Broker would then spend a fortune for a aging product/language like MTx when even the quality leaves much to be desired?)
Aging? MQL's is way more capable than the TradingView's language, even with the bugs, the only better alternative is to just
write directly in C++.
The standard library serves only to show the capabilities of the language, but most experienced programmers are either using
alternative open source ones or private solutions.
It is not a language aimed at novices and that's good, it gives power to those who know how to code instead of restricting them
because feature X would be too complex for a novice to understand.
Dominik, you can take a look at my library
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20822
TThank you. Real quality code.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
I have a function which I use often in my code. I would like to know if there is a better/more efficient way of doing this.
Any suggestions are welcomed.