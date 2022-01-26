MQL5 Cloud - MT5 tester agents - setup
Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
I was able to figure out the issue, posting my understanding so that it might be helpful for someone else.
The setting to check the agent for selling is enabled only when the agent satisfied the minimal criteria of Available physical memory on the system.
I tried the same in another system with adequate physical memory and it was enabled and working fine.
In the first snapshot, an agent has been added and is running. However the status is "disconnected" . What else do I need to do ?
Also status changes from disconnected to connected on its own when some task from the cloud is executed on this agent.
So basically there is nothing if we see this as disconnected for along time. It changes to connected later on.
Also status changes from disconnected to connected on its own when some task from the cloud is executed on this agent.
So basically there is nothing if we see this as disconnected for along time. It changes to connected later on.
read this thread about what to do - MetaTester 5 Agents
Thank you, It's clear to me now. I had do a lot of research last few days.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
In the first snapshot, an agent has been added and is running. However the status is "disconnected" . What else do I need to do ?
In the second snapshot, the check box to sell is still disabled and also The text box to enter the account is also disabled. What do I need to do ?