RSI DOUBLE CROSS modif
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
What's the use of a community if it's not used to help. I'm not here to learn to code.
pay, I've done it several times and willingly. (and I got scammed too)
what I'm asking here; it is a simple modification of what I have already paid and developed with a programmer on this platform.
I don't think I'm abusing my request. there is no real community spirit here, thanks to remind this
What's the use of a community if it's not used to help. I'm not here to learn to code.
pay, I've done it several times and willingly. (and I got scammed too)
what I'm asking here; it is a simple modification of what I have already paid and developed with a programmer on this platform.
I don't think I'm abusing my request. there is no real community spirit here, thanks to remind this
It seems that you have used Freelance service 5 times and all the same person. You have also expressed good satisfaction from the result of the work done.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi
I would like to modify an indicator that I created with the help of a programmer.
if a charitable soul wants to help me to make the modification.
Adrien