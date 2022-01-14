RSI DOUBLE CROSS modif

hi


I would like to modify an indicator that I created with the help of a programmer.


the indicator provides alerts when rsi lines cross.
currently the detections are conditioned by higher timeframes. (example when in H4 the rsi are crossed on the rise, in H1 I would only receive the crossings on the rise)

I would like to simplify this and remove the conditions. I would like to receive crossover alerts on H1, for example both upwards and downwards.

if a charitable soul wants to help me to make the modification.


Adrien

Files:
RSI_CROSS.mq4  22 kb
 
epsilone: I would like to modify …help me to make the modification.

Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
          No free help (2017)

Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
          Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)

We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
          No free help (2017)

 
What's the use of a community if it's not used to help. I'm not here to learn to code.


pay, I've done it several times and willingly. (and I got scammed too)


what I'm asking here; it is a simple modification of what I have already paid and developed with a programmer on this platform.


I don't think I'm abusing my request. there is no real community spirit here, thanks to remind this 

 
It seems that you have used Freelance service 5 times and all the same person. You have also expressed good satisfaction from the result of the work done.

 
epsilone #: What's the use of a community if it's not used to help. I'm not here to learn to code.
The community is for help. You want a slave to code it for you. That is not helping. Learn to code or pay someone.
 
I hope you are more useful in the real world than the sterile taste of your posts that leaves me

