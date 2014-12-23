Same EA - different results on different brokers
It would really depend on the logic of your EA but yes, this is quite possible. Did you have fixed spread set or was it set to "current". That can also have a huge impact
data feed is different hence the difference
opening time of monday candle can be different also
I am using current spread on both platforms. However, I just noticed there is a time difference between those two brokers, which has an impact on the logic of my EA. Thanks guys!
ad123:You're welcome. Just remember, using "current spread" will give you unpredictable results. Best to always set it to a specific number which should be an average for that pair on that particular broker.
I am using current spread on both platforms. However, I just noticed there is a time difference between those two brokers, which has an impact on the logic of my EA. Thanks guys!
I am using current spread on both platforms. However, I just noticed there is a time difference between those two brokers, which has an impact on the logic of my EA. Thanks guys!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Guys,
I'd like to share my thought with you on some strange incident during backtesting. I noticed that when you backtest exactly the SAME Expert Advisor with THE SAME parameters, you can get completely different results between two MT4 platforms for two different brokers.
Well, I can understand that brokers quote differently, but hey. It should not create that huge disproportions as you can see on below screens.
Below is the comparison of account balance - it's exactly the same EA (same code, same parameters, same currency, same period) backtested on two different brokers. The accounts vary on account balance and leverage, but as far as I know this should not have such impact.
Have you ever had similar experience to this?