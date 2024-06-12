2 accounts 2 ea
- Behaviours of EAs
- Can I use the same EA on two different MQL5 accounts?
- 2 accounts
Hello, I have two different accounts with the same broker and two different expert advisors (EAs). I want to use one EA on my first account and the other EA on my second account. However, when I activate an EA, it gets activated on both accounts. Is there a solution to this problem?
Your EA is activated only in the trading account that you are currently logged into in your MT4/5 terminal and not in the trading account that it is in the background.
If you want to use the first EA on one account and the second in the other, you need to install a second MT4/5 terminal from the same broker and install and run the correct EA in each account and terminal.
In order to install a second MT4/5 terminal of the same broker in your computer, you need to select a different destination folder upon installation.
Your EA is activated only in the trading account that you are currently logged into in your MT4/5 terminal and not in the trading account that it is in the background.
If you want to use the first EA on one account and the second in the other, you need to install a second MT4/5 terminal from the same broker and install and run the correct EA in each account and terminal.
In order to install a second MT4/5 terminal of the same broker in your computer, you need to select a different destination folder upon installation.
Thank you
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