I was trying to indicator;s indicator and encoutring problems.
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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Don't post pictures of code, they are too hard to read.
Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Messages Editor
- Set your arrays to as-series so OnArray knows how to process them.
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So i was basically trying to build Ea which generates signal from EMA and LWMA of RSI but could not get the exact value theire is slight deviation and can not seem to figure to what the bug is, can anyone help me out here
this is my codes values which differs by 1-2 points.
this gives different value.