MqlTick always return TImeTradeServer() [SOLVED]

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[Deleted]  

I am using MqlTick array and adding TimeGMT() to time array but it always print time on chart which is TimeTradeServer()

When i print Array, It shows correct as you can see on screenshot but on chart window it always print wrong time.

I am wondering what could be wrong? it was all working fine on last builds of MT5

 
Rodger Sen:

I am using MqlTick array and adding TimeGMT() to time array but it always print time on chart which is TimeTradeServer()

When i print Array, It shows correct as you can see on screenshot but on chart window it always print wrong time.

I am wondering what could be wrong? it was all working fine on last builds of MT5

It appears you are not adjusting the time_msc (if i'm not mistaken)

Is the data feed from Binance ? 
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

It appears you are not adjusting the time_msc (if i'm not mistaken)

Is the data feed from Binance ? 

Yes

 I am only using time, if i use time along with time_msc it gives Error 5310 


If i use 

tick[0].time_msc= tick[0].time*1000;

then the same error 5310

 
Rodger Sen #:

Yes

 I am only using time, if i use time along with time_msc it gives Error 5310 


If i use 

then the same error 5310

Yeah it's because it likes ticks to be ordered 

How are you converting the time in datetime too ?

You are using one GMT deviation value for all the data ?

For example , i wanted to create a test package with ticks in GMT time , i found a broker in Cyprus ,pulled its ticks .

Then i logged all dst shifts in Cyprus over the years and how the GMT shifted , then adjusted all ticks to be in GMT.

You have an additional issue in Crypto , when the DST shift occurs (anywhere if the country of the provider shifts) the market is live.

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Yeah it's because it likes ticks to be ordered 

How are you converting the time in datetime too ?

You are using one GMT deviation value for all the data ?

MqlTick tick[1];
ZeroMemory(tick);
tick[0].time= m_jv["E"].ToInt()/1000;
tick[0].bid  = m_jv["c"].ToDbl();
tick[0].ask  = m_jv["c"].ToDbl();
tick[0].volume =0;

if(CustomTicksAdd(_Symbol,tick)==-1) {
     Print ("Error ",GetLastError());
}

I am using Jason.mqh Library to get data deserialized

When I am using

ArrayPrint(tick);

the output of time is correct, but only in chart its wrong.

Here is output of correct tick[0].time


and here is output of epoch time

tick[0].time= m_jv["E"].ToInt();


 

So the data is in gmt already .

do 

tick[0].time=(datetime)(m_jv["E"].ToInt()/1000);
tick[0].time_msc=m_jv["E"].ToInt();
The "E" is in milliseconds 
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

So the data is in gmt already .

do 

The "E" is in milliseconds 

Getting error 5310

 
Flip the array
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Flip the array

how

 
Rodger Sen #:

how

The error is telling you it does not like the order of the ticks i think (in time)

How long is the data ?
[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

The error is telling you it does not like the order of the ticks i think (in time)

How long is the data ?

I sorted out the error. Error 5310 was always coming if you do not delete all symbols and recreate them or you do not delete data from chart. As soon as i deleted and recreated custom symbols, Error was gone and all is fine. Thanks

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