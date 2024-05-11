I have VPS time but it gives an error that there is no server - page 2
Çok sayıda broker ile çalıştım ve bu sorunla çok nadiren karşılaştım.
is there a solution...
The answer of the solution desk: Dear Ahmet Lebeoglu I am a virtual MQL5.com assistant. I am ready to answer your questions (English only) .. no results
Did you pay for MQL5 VPS?
Because if it is about free minutes so I am not sure that the service desk will help in quick way sorry ...
Anyway, you can try -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loss access to MQL5
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
MQL5 VPS için ödeme yaptınız mı?
Çünkü boş dakikalarla ilgiliyse, servis masasının hızlı bir şekilde yardımcı olacağından emin değilim üzgünüm ...
Neyse, deneyebilirsiniz -
I do not speak Turkish language (I can not read your screenshot sorry).
But as I see from the Navigator in your screenshot that you are alreading having MQL5 VPS for this trading account.
Did you make a migration/synchronization?
Because MQL5 VPS is started after migration/synchronization.
Also, you can check your subscription here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and change the server using the following information ("Change Server"):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
...
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
(your forum login is lebo131; do not use your email for login).
Türkçe bilmiyorum (ekran görüntüsünü okuyamıyorum üzgünüm).
Ancak ekran görüntünüzdeki Navigator'dan gördüğüm gibi, bu ticaret hesabı için zaten MQL5 VPS'ye sahipsiniz.
Taşıma/senkronizasyon yaptınız mı?
Çünkü MQL5 VPS, geçiş/senkronizasyondan sonra başlatılır.
Ayrıca https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions adresinden aboneliğinizi kontrol edebilir
ve aşağıdaki bilgileri kullanarak sunucuyu değiştirebilirsiniz (" Sunucu Değiştir "):
(forum girişiniz lebo131; giriş için e-postanızı kullanmayın).
thanks....
this is exactly the problem... i logged in with username. vps paid...we get 'no server' when transferring to virtual server...unable to change server because there is no server...
can't find any server
I am just delivering the information only.
and
You can try to fix it by yourself or wait for tomorrow in case it will be fixed by itself
(because you only know all the details; and it is fully impossible to make exact suggestions without any technicak details).
If you can not fix or wait - write to the service desk (but please note that they may ask for technical details and for the proofs using Metatrader journal and more):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loss access to MQL5
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
I tried many brokers (demo accounts) and I do not have this issue, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
No trades on VPS
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.15 07:03
This is your screenshot -
and it is mine -
So, it may be something wrong with your broker ...
I am not using external VPS to connect to MQL5 VPS, and my computer is on Windows 10 64-bit (and I am having Internet Explorer installed) -
this is MT4 (from MT4 journal) -
this is MT5 -
So, if I need help from the service desk - they will help me.
Because I provided all the proofs and all the technical details.
And you provided nothing .... just one screenshot with error ...
You can write to the service desk, but they will ask for the technical details (which you did not provide since the day before yesterday).
Or try to fix it by yourself by checking demo accounts with the brokers (on the same as I did for example).
I tried the other broker, and it is not a problem:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loss access to MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.15 07:22
You can open trading account with icmarkets demo06 (because not all the broker's servers are available for MQL5 VPS).
I opened demo account with this server now, and it is available:
----------------
And please note: not all the brokers' servers are available for MQL5 VPS.