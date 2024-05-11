I have VPS time but it gives an error that there is no server - page 2

mick biden #:

Çok sayıda broker ile çalıştım ve bu sorunla çok nadiren karşılaştım. 

is there a solution...


The answer of the solution desk: Dear Ahmet Lebeoglu I am a virtual MQL5.com assistant. I am ready to answer your questions (English only) .. no results
 
Ahmet Lebeoglu #:

Did you pay for MQL5 VPS?
Because if it is about free minutes so I am not sure that the service desk will help in quick way sorry ...
Anyway, you can try -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loss access to MQL5

Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


 
Sergey Golubev #:

yes i have payment...

 
Ahmet Lebeoglu #:


yes i have payment...

I do not speak Turkish language (I can not read your screenshot sorry).

But as I see from the Navigator in your screenshot that you are alreading having MQL5 VPS for this trading account.
Did you make a migration/synchronization?
Because MQL5 VPS is started after migration/synchronization.

Also, you can check your subscription here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and change the server using the following information ("Change Server"):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to move a signal to same account but different VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27

...

and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 ... and make sure that you filled Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password
(your forum login is lebo131; do not use your email for login).
 
I am having the same problem too,My broker is IC markets.if you find solution please help
 
thanks....
this is exactly the problem... i logged in with username. vps paid...we get 'no server' when transferring to virtual server...unable to change server because there is no server...

can't find any server

 
I am just delivering the information only.

  • I can not check about what you did (did you fill Community tab of Metatrader in correct way or not; did you really pay for MQL5 VPS, how are you making the synchronization, are you using external VPS which is prohibited for MQL5; are you using old versions of Windows which is prohibited for Metatrader, and more - everything is unknown ...),
    and
  • I can not check anything from MQL5 VPS side.

You can try to fix it by yourself or wait for tomorrow in case it will be fixed by itself
(because you only know all the details; and it is fully impossible to make exact suggestions without any technicak details).

If you can not fix or wait - write to the service desk (but please note that they may ask for technical details and for the proofs using Metatrader journal and more):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loss access to MQL5

Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


 
I tried with other brokers, even though I have minutes, it says no servers in other brokers

 
Mustafa Sabir #:

I tried with other brokers, even though I have minutes, it says no servers in other brokers

I tried many brokers (demo accounts) and I do not have this issue, for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

No trades on VPS

Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.15 07:03

This is your screenshot -

and it is mine -

So, it may be something wrong with your broker ...


I am not using external VPS to connect to MQL5 VPS, and my computer is on Windows 10 64-bit (and I am having Internet Explorer installed) -

this is MT4 (from MT4 journal) - 

2021.12.15 12:19:15.275    MQL5.chats: activated for 'newdigital'
2021.12.15 12:19:07.651    MQL5.community: activated for 'newdigital', balance: 28.73
2021.12.15 12:18:57.511    Windows 10 Home Single Language x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x Intel Celeron N4020  @ 1.10GHz, Memory: 178 / 3918 Mb, Disk: 53 / 118 Gb, GMT+2
2021.12.15 12:18:57.511    MetaTrader 4 build 1352 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)

this is MT5 - 

2021.12.15 12:20:41.949    Terminal    MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3127 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.12.15 12:20:41.951    Terminal    Windows 10 build 19041, 2 x Intel Celeron N4020  @ 1.10GHz, 0 / 3 Gb memory, 53 / 118 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2
2021.12.15 12:20:53.365    Network    '3093769': trading has been enabled - netting mode
2021.12.15 12:20:54.133    MQL5.community    activated for 'newdigital', balance: 28.73

So, if I need help from the service desk - they will help me.
Because I provided all the proofs and all the technical details.
And you provided nothing .... just one screenshot with error ...

You can write to the service desk, but they will ask for the technical details (which you did not provide since the day before yesterday).

Or try to fix it by yourself by checking demo accounts with the brokers (on the same as I did for example).

 
I tried the other broker, and it is not a problem:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loss access to MQL5

Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.15 07:22

You can open trading account with icmarkets demo06 (because not all the broker's servers are available for MQL5 VPS).
I opened demo account with this server now, and it is available:


----------------

And please note: not all the brokers' servers are available for MQL5 VPS.

