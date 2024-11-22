Loss access to MQL5 - page 2

cliffkip50 #:

hello ,

I have this problem which has persisted for 3 days yet I still have available minutes,

it appears,every time it try to access vps services 

no hosting server is available for icmarkets demo04


You can open trading account with icmarkets demo06 (because not all the broker's servers are available for MQL5 VPS).
I opened demo account with this server now, and it is available:

 
I can't rent VPS for more than 10 days
liu000202 #:
I can't rent VPS for more than 10 days

Not all the servers of the brokers are available for MQL5 VPS and to create the signal.

I already replied to your thread in Chinese forum:

论坛

VPS付款页面

Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.29 10:21

And it is important information about Metatrader 5 ( about MT5 only):

  • 32-bit terminals are no longer allowed to load programs from the Market.
  • 32-bit terminals cannot connect to MQL5 VPS (to the hosting service).
  • The 32-bit MetaEditor version does not support additional file protection via MQL5 Cloud Protector.
  • MQL5 programs compiled under old MetaEditor versions (released 5 years ago or more) cannot run in the new terminal version.
  • more here  
  • in Chinese language: https://www.mql5.com/zh/forum/369311

    and - 

    论坛

    VPS付款页面

    Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.27 07:53

    Read my posts above - it depends on many factors:

    • you are using old Windows version (Windows 32 bit is not supported anymore for MT5),
    • you are using old build of Metatrader,
    • you did not have Internet Explorer installed on your computer,
    • you are trying to pay directly from your Visa/Mastercard/UnionPay card instead of pay from forum account,
    • you are using some external VPS service which was banned from mql5,
    • and more and more.

    No one knows your technical details here.

    If you really want to pay for MQL5 VPS and/or you want to know about why you can not pay - inform the service desk about it.
    Because if it is some bug so they will fix it:

    Some useful link (in case you already rented MQL5 VPS):
    https://www.mql5.com/zh/vps/subscriptions

    If you can not figure out about why some broker's server is unavailable for MQL5 VPS - write to the service desk:

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Loss access to MQL5

    Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

    Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


