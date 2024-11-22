Loss access to MQL5 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello ,
I have this problem which has persisted for 3 days yet I still have available minutes,
it appears,every time it try to access vps services
no hosting server is available for icmarkets demo04
You can open trading account with icmarkets demo06 (because not all the broker's servers are available for MQL5 VPS).
I opened demo account with this server now, and it is available:
I can't rent VPS for more than 10 days
Not all the servers of the brokers are available for MQL5 VPS and to create the signal.
----------------
I already replied to your thread in Chinese forum:
论坛
VPS付款页面
Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.29 10:21
And it is important information about Metatrader 5 ( about MT5 only):
----------------
and -
论坛
VPS付款页面
Sergey Golubev, 2021.12.27 07:53
Read my posts above - it depends on many factors:
No one knows your technical details here.
If you really want to pay for MQL5 VPS and/or you want to know about why you can not pay - inform the service desk about it.
Because if it is some bug so they will fix it:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/vps/subscriptions
If you can not figure out about why some broker's server is unavailable for MQL5 VPS - write to the service desk:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loss access to MQL5
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.