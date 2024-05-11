I have VPS time but it gives an error that there is no server
And this is the link to about about MQL5 VPS subscription:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
And if some server is not available (this is very unlikely in case of MQL5 VPS) so we can move our subscription to an other server:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I'm logging into mql5, I have minutes, it says there is no server
I'm logging into mql5, I have minutes, it says there is no server
I do not speak Turkish language (I can not read anything on your screenshot).
By the way, some brokers are not allowing MQL5 VPS (I mean: MQL5 VPS is prohibited on some brokers).
Anyway, you can try one more time later.
I just explaned about what I know related to this subject.
Thanks
Olabilir - ama bu bana sadece benim oldukça eski kristal topumu söylüyor - bazı sunucuların oturum açma işlemi, oturum açma işlemi için kullanılan dünya çapındaki Log4j sorunu (Java'dan nefret etmeyi sevmemin başka bir nedeni) nedeniyle değiştiriliyor. Bu durumda bekleyin...
thanks bro..will there be a solution when we wait
I understand you have live accounts with pepper stone.
Just for testing, can you try out a demo account with some other broker.
I have worked with numerous brokers, and I have faced this issue very rarely.
yes pepperstone
