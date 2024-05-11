I have VPS time but it gives an error that there is no server

I have VPS minutes but no server why am I getting this error
 

I fill Community tab with my forum login and forum password -

and it is my proof fopr sucessful login to Community tab:

After that - I looked at VPS, and I still have free minutes:

 

And this is the link to about about MQL5 VPS subscription:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

And if some server is not available (this is very unlikely in case of MQL5 VPS) so we can move our subscription to an other server:

 
I'm logging into mql5, I have minutes, it says there is no server

vps.jpg  273 kb
 
Mustafa Sabir #:

I'm logging into mql5, I have minutes, it says there is no server

I do not speak Turkish language (I can not read anything on your screenshot).
By the way, some brokers are not allowing MQL5 VPS (I mean: MQL5 VPS is prohibited on some brokers).

Anyway, you can try one more time later.

I just explaned about what I know related to this subject.

 
Thanks

 
Mustafa Sabir #:

mql5'e giriş yapıyorum, dakikalarım var, sunucu yok diyor

i have the same problem please help

 
It could be - but this only tells me my quite old crystal ball - that the login of some servers are being modified due to the world wide Log4j problem (another reason why I love to hate Java) which is used for the login process. In this case wait ...
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Olabilir - ama bu bana sadece benim oldukça eski kristal topumu söylüyor - bazı sunucuların oturum açma işlemi, oturum açma işlemi için kullanılan dünya çapındaki Log4j sorunu (Java'dan nefret etmeyi sevmemin başka bir nedeni) nedeniyle değiştiriliyor. Bu durumda bekleyin...

thanks bro..will there be a solution when we wait


 

I understand you have live accounts with pepper stone.


Just for testing, can you try out a demo account with some other broker. 


I have worked with numerous brokers, and I have faced this issue very rarely. 

 
yes pepperstone

