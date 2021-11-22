Get an Indicator's signal in an Expert
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
Your iCustom call is bogus.
Icustom Indicator
double val = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT, "hull-moving-average-arrows", missing string 34, 0, don't hard code constants, use proper enumeration 2, not a double 1, not a bool 5, 0, not a color 0, not a color missing string 0, not a bool 0, not a bool 0, not a bool 1, not a bool missing bool missing bool 2, 233, 234, 1, not a bool 1,1 );
⋮ ⋮ extern string TimeFrame = "Current time frame"; extern int HMAPeriod = 34; extern int HMAPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; extern double HMASpeed = 2.0; extern bool LinesVisible = true; extern int LinesNumber = 5; extern color ColorUp = Blue; extern color ColorDown = Red; extern string UniqueID = "HullLines1"; extern bool alertsOn = false; extern bool alertsOnCurrent = true; extern bool alertsMessage = false; extern bool alertsSound = false; extern bool alertsEmail = false; extern bool ShowArrows = true; extern int arrowSize = 2; extern int uparrowCode = 233; extern int dnarrowCode = 234; extern bool ArrowsOnFirstBar = true; ⋮ ⋮
-
SetIndexBuffer(3,arrowUp); SetIndexBuffer(4,arrowDn);Why are you not looking at the correct buffer indexes.
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 EA section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
Your iCustom call is bogus.
Icustom Indicator
- Why are you not looking at the correct buffer indexes.
Thank you William,
I didn't notice I am posting my question in a wrong place. Thanks for the heads up. I'll pay attention the next time.
Also, thank you for your advice. I just noticed that the Indicator's source code is available and I could take a look.
I was trying a few indicators and most of them don't come with the source code. I'm still not sure how to read the signals from most of them. But I guess you solved my problem with this one :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi there,
I am writing an Expert that is going to open trade on Buy/Sell signals (arrows) from Hull MA indicator
This is an example of my code:
But it always returns the market price.
How may I know if it's a sell or a buy signal?
Example of the indicator signals: