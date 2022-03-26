Indicators: Nadaraya-Watson estimator - page 2
First let me express my appreciation for the many years of coding and sharing Mladen...Thank You!
Unfortunately this indicator/math repaints (backtest verified repaint) regardless of how you wish to justify it.
The bottom line is simple "A feasible indicator can NEVER CHANGE CLOSED BAR VALUES" this holds true for algo and manual trading. There is nothing else to say no argument to the contrary, no logic to counter that simple truth. There is nothing immature about pointing it out. Indicators that repaint should NOT be posted without a clear warning at the very least and probably not at all because it is a work of fiction which has no place in live trading.
That being said I was so hopeful this wasn't a re-painter. What a great indicator it would be.
Again I appreciate you Mladen!
Maybe try reading his post he explained it here:::
Nadaraya and Watson, both in 1964, proposed to estimate values as a locally weighted average, using a kernel as a weighting function
It is producing a non-causal (re-calculating) smoothed value that then can be used as an estimate of a possible trend for future values. No extrapolation added to this indicator (in order to avoid fuss that shall inevitably happen when people start using it, as they should not, as signals). The indicator is based on luxAlgo work for different trading platform.
Nadaraya-Watson estimator recalculates (not repaints), and that is the reason why I explicitly told in the original description (along with how it is calculated) to
And you can find that part (along with more detailed description what and how it does it) in the original description (here Nadaraya-Watson estimator') too :
For what exactly Nadaraya-Watson estimator does and how, you could have read any of the already posted links, but, just in case, here are just a few more links
and so on ...
As of what should or shouldn't be posted at code base : I tend to agree that some stuff should never be posted at code base, but for sure this indicator is not one of the things that should not be there.
Just check the crap posted lately (among other things there is decompiled code in the code base now) where a guy is pretending to be a coder in a flood of stuff (when those are not decompiled those are codes floating around for ages, he only changed the author and now he posted it there) - and we got no reaction whatsoever from whoever should keep the code base clean