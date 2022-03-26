Indicators: Nadaraya-Watson estimator
Regarding "repainting" : repainting is a coding error - when there is a change of past value/color/whatever that is not intentional but an unhandled exception (error) in the code. Recalculating is a mathematical model - nothing in common with "repainting" ...
Regarding "junk" :
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kernel_regression
- https://bookdown.org/egarpor/PM-UC3M/npreg-kre.html
- https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Zongwu-Cai/publication/222545663_Weighted_Nadaraya-Watson_regression_estimation/links/5f94bcc7299bf1b53e438ddc/Weighted-Nadaraya-Watson-regression-estimation.pdf
- http://132.206.3.210/cjs1.pdf
- https://dergipark.org.tr/en/download/article-file/86715
- and a lot more (usual google search shall produce quite a few useful links)
I am quite confident that all the pundits are already aware of all published in any of the above links or any of the sources not posted above, and that we shall soon get an explanation why is regression analysis (in any of its form) so useless in our life (I really would like to see a world without and what age would we still live in without it 😊)
I am even more amazed that, even when people are explicitly told not to use something in signaling mode, they are still trying that and, that the argument that it "repaints", is exclusively meant for the signaling mode usage (ie : exactly what has been told not to use it for).
Oh well : what a wonderful world this is ... time to cancel the math (since it is "proven" infinite times to be a worthless junk) is obviously here
PS: resting my case. Leaving it all to pundits
- Eduardo García Portugués
- bookdown.org
Regarding "repainting" : repainting is a coding error - when there is a change of past value/color/whatever that is not intentional but an unhandled exception (error) in the code. Recalculating is a mathematical model - nothing in common with "repainting" ...
Regarding "junk" :
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kernel_regression
- https://bookdown.org/egarpor/PM-UC3M/npreg-kre.html
- https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Zongwu-Cai/publication/222545663_Weighted_Nadaraya-Watson_regression_estimation/links/5f94bcc7299bf1b53e438ddc/Weighted-Nadaraya-Watson-regression-estimation.pdf
- http://132.206.3.210/cjs1.pdf
- https://dergipark.org.tr/en/download/article-file/86715
- and a lot more (usual google search shall produce quite a few useful links)
I am quite confident that all the pundits are already aware of all published in any of the above links or any of the sources not posted above, and that we shall soon get an explanation why is regression analysis (in any of its form) so useless in our life (I really would like to see a world without and what age would we still live in without it 😊)
I am even more amazed that, even when people are explicitly told not to use something in signaling mode, they are still trying that and, that the argument that it "repaints", is exclusively meant for the signaling mode usage (ie : exactly what has been told not to use it for).
Oh well : what a wonderful world this is ... time to cancel the math (since it is "proven" infinite times to be a worthless junk) is obviously here
PS: resting my case. Leaving it all to pundits
Pretty thanks for the explanatory links and well detailed pdf files,all about above topic,hope it help remove immature opinions and help to lean/know the math and its implementations/applications
regards
Hi Mladen Rakic,
Thanks so much for your so many great indicators that you published for free for us.
Regarding 'Repaints', in MT5 posting you have clearly mentioned "never use it in any signaling mode".
Could you please add those two lines of recommendations in this post as well so that MT4 users are not misguided?
Thanks
hallo Mladen Rakic,
I am experimenting with the nadara-watson indicator as well as a rough guideline.
Difficult to follow the change of colours.
Maybe you can integrate a pop window.
would be a great help. thanks
I asked you on December 8th if you could add a popup window to the color change.
Until now I have not seen anything new,
No time or too difficult?
or maybe another coder but you are the original coder.
Hello Mladen Rakic,
I asked you on December 8th if you could add a popup window to the color change.
Until now I have not seen anything new,
No time or too difficult?
or maybe another coder but you are the original coder.
This part here where stuff like this is posted is code base. Not not forum or freelancing service
If you really need that, simply go to freelancing service and I am quite confident that for a right fee someone will make what you need in no time at all
First let me express my appreciation for the many years of coding and sharing Mladen...Thank You!
Unfortunately this indicator/math repaints (backtest verified repaint) regardless of how you wish to justify it.
The bottom line is simple "A feasible indicator can NEVER CHANGE CLOSED BAR VALUES" this holds true for algo and manual trading. There is nothing else to say no argument to the contrary, no logic to counter that simple truth. There is nothing immature about pointing it out. Indicators that repaint should NOT be posted without a clear warning at the very least and probably not at all because it is a work of fiction which has no place in live trading.
That being said I was so hopeful this wasn't a re-painter. What a great indicator it would be.
Again I appreciate you Mladen!
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Nadaraya-Watson estimator:
Nadaraya-Watson estimator - metatrader 4 version
Author: Mladen Rakic