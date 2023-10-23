My product is an indicator but opens as an expert in MetaTrader's Market folder.

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Hello,

I developed a product as an indicator but when I download it from the site it opens at Expert in Metatrader in "Market" folder, for this reason it does not work.



 
There is small thread about this issue:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
  • 2018.12.29
  • www.mql5.com
As the title says, copying the EA to the EA installation directory is also not available. Please ask the moderator to help answer...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
There is small thread about this issue:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748

Thank you 

 
Maybe this computer/laptop problem..if u delete..and try dowload again..i will be fine..
 

Hi

I have the same problem...

I don't see the solution anywhere... It is an indicator, it serves as an indicator and it works in the indicators folder on my MT4, but it is downloaded as an EA from the Market... What should it do?

Could someone else download my indicator to rule out that it is not a problem on my computer?

 
It is detected as an indicator, but is downloaded to the Market/Experts folder
Files:
Screenshot_2448.png  104 kb
Screenshot_2449.png  88 kb
[Deleted]  
@SALVADOR MARTINEZ RAMOS #: I have the same problem... I don't see the solution anywhere... It is an indicator, it serves as an indicator and it works in the indicators folder on my MT4, but it is downloaded as an EA from the Market... What should it do? Could someone else download my indicator to rule out that it is not a problem on my computer?

You are probably using the very old MQL4 syntax and event handlers — init(), start(), etc.

Update your code to MQL4+ which are more compatible with MQL5 and uses the modern event handlers — OnInit(), OnTick(), OnCalculate(), etc.

Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Updated MQL4 - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You are probably using the very old MQL4 syntax and event handlers — init(), start(), etc.

Update your code to MQL4+ which are more compatible with MQL5 and uses the modern event handlers — OnInit(), OnTick(), OnCalculate(), etc.

Thanks for your answer!

I am using the current mode... That's why I don't understand it....


I'm going to rewrite it again and do several tests to see if I can find out the reason.

Files:
Screenshot_2450.png  79 kb
 
It definitely seems to be a problem with my PC or my IP, since on my VPS I have been able to download it without problems and it appears in the indicators section.
On the other hand, on my PC, I can download it if I search for it in the web browser, but it always appears in the EA section, and also if I search for it from MT4 APP, it does not appear in the search engine, it is something strange...
Files:
Screenshot_2451.png  357 kb
Screenshot_2452.png  130 kb
Screenshot_2453.png  127 kb
[Deleted]  
@SALVADOR MARTINEZ RAMOS #: I am using the current mode... That's why I don't understand it.... I'm going to rewrite it again and do several tests to see if I can find out the reason.
  1. Make sure sure your Indicator code does not contain any other incompatible event handlers such as OnTick() or OnStart().
  2. Make sure that you have defined at least one of the indicator chart types:
    #property indicator_chart_window
    #property indicator_separate_window
[Deleted]  
@SALVADOR MARTINEZ RAMOS #: It definitely seems to be a problem with my PC or my IP, since on my VPS I have been able to download it without problems and it appears in the indicators section.
On the other hand, on my PC, I can download it if I search for it in the web browser, but it always appears in the EA section, and also if I search for it from MT4 APP, it does not appear in the search engine, it is something strange...

Regarding your computer, it could be some file corruption in the cached files about the market. You may need to delete all the market cached files and have it re-download them again.

Close your MetaTrader 4 terminal, and in your "..\[data folder]\Profiles\" directory, remove the "mql4.market.*" files (make a backup first), then restart MetaTrader and access the Market again.

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