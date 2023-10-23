My product is an indicator but opens as an expert in MetaTrader's Market folder.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
- 2018.12.29
- www.mql5.com
There is small thread about this issue:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
Thank you
Hi
I have the same problem...
I don't see the solution anywhere... It is an indicator, it serves as an indicator and it works in the indicators folder on my MT4, but it is downloaded as an EA from the Market... What should it do?
Could someone else download my indicator to rule out that it is not a problem on my computer?
You are probably using the very old MQL4 syntax and event handlers — init(), start(), etc.
Update your code to MQL4+ which are more compatible with MQL5 and uses the modern event handlers — OnInit(), OnTick(), OnCalculate(), etc.
- docs.mql4.com
You are probably using the very old MQL4 syntax and event handlers — init(), start(), etc.
Update your code to MQL4+ which are more compatible with MQL5 and uses the modern event handlers — OnInit(), OnTick(), OnCalculate(), etc.
Thanks for your answer!
I am using the current mode... That's why I don't understand it....
I'm going to rewrite it again and do several tests to see if I can find out the reason.
- Make sure sure your Indicator code does not contain any other incompatible event handlers such as OnTick() or OnStart().
- Make sure that you have defined at least one of the indicator chart types:
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_separate_window
Regarding your computer, it could be some file corruption in the cached files about the market. You may need to delete all the market cached files and have it re-download them again.
Close your MetaTrader 4 terminal, and in your "..\[data folder]\Profiles\" directory, remove the "mql4.market.*" files (make a backup first), then restart MetaTrader and access the Market again.
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Hello,
I developed a product as an indicator but when I download it from the site it opens at Expert in Metatrader in "Market" folder, for this reason it does not work.