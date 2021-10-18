Broker/server is not available for registering a signal
As far as I see - some servers is available for MT4 and for MT5 too (the broker may change the name of the server for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 20:14
Just some information about the Signal Service:
- How to Become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
- How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
- Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume
- Rules of Using the Signals Service
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
I'm sorry sir if I'm mistaken, but it says "SamtradeFX-Live MT5", it's not the MT4 version. The MT4 server name is "SamtradeFX-LIVE" with all the "LIVE" word in capital. Can I know the status of the SamtradeFX-LIVE MT4?
The broker may change the server name.
Anyway - contact with signal provider asking him about his name of the server for MT4
(because I am checking on the same way as you are doing now).
This is my screenshot of the MT 4 showing the server's name.
Mobile Metatrader?
Seems, this server is not available in MT4 to create the signal (as far as I see).
There is the other server available (and it is what I see by clicking on "Create signal" button).
Thank you in advance Sir
Okay Sir, I already aware that SamtradeFX-LIVE (MT4) is not available for create signal. Would you please to help me to check the status of it? Does it has history of being banned?
Pls help me.i want to register alfa success corp live server in mql5. But i cant. Does it mean this broker is scam? Because i saw the slippage was wide. Thank you
It means nothing (it may be for any reason ... such as for "unknown circumstances".
If some brokers' servers are not available (or some broker do not want to someserver to be acted as the signal) so nothing we can do here on the forum.
Do not make "deep conclusion" related to it please.
Choose the other broker (server) which is available to create the signal.
Thank you