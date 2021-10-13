RSI Retouch 30 or 70 level
HI,
I would like to know in a Boolean when the RSI repass the 30 Level and same with the 70. How can I do that can someone post a piece of code? I know how to check when the rsi touch the 30 line for example but not when it retouch by going up.
Thank you!
Jérôme
I can give in pseudo-code
if (rsi[pos+1] < 30 && rsi[pos] > 30) { return true; }
Hi Lee,
Thank you very much!Can you give me a little more code?I mean whats exactly the variable pos.
Thank you very much!
Jérôme
The variable you used to index the bar you want to test for a cross.
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HI,
I would like to know in a Boolean when the RSI repass the 30 Level and same with the 70. How can I do that can someone post a piece of code? I know how to check when the rsi touch the 30 line for example but not when it retouch by going up.
Thank you!
Jérôme