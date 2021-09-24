The Signal Option Get unchecked every time I close MT5

Hello team,


I have an issue with my signal options which is getting unchecked every time I close MT5 on my computer or whenever I restart my PC.

So I'd like to know how I can fix it as it making me miss my provider signals. 

If someone can, kindly help. I have attached the picture of the part I am talking about.


Regards

Actually, I couldn't understand exactly what the problem was. I don't understand the part about what the unchecked signal options are. But usually these types of problems occur because of the default profile. My advice is to save once, whichever profile you prefer, as 'File - Profiles - Save As - Default' before closing your Terminal.

 
Hello Ahmet,

Thanks so much for your prompt feedback! I have actually attached a screenshot of that page, am actually using FBS for MT5, and the terminal am talking about is when you go through tools >> options/settings >> signals, there you have some checkboxes like “automatically copy provider signals in real time”, automatically copy SL and TP”, and so on…
 
Please check the screenshot you attached.

 
Sorry, My Bad, please check attached one. it's in french sorry.
You can't copy a signal if you close your terminal or your PC.

You should employ MQL5 VPS in order to copy your signal around the clock, without having your MT4/5 terminal and your computer ON.

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Hey Eleni! 
Thanks, I can confirm that I have followed all these rules (except to keep the real time thing unclicked 😅)… I am going to remove that now! But in the VPS log sometime I notice message “FBS-Real connection lost”. Is it normal?
 
Yes, it is normal if it happens for a couple of seconds, you should read right below that connection has been established again.

 
Yes I can see that! So, what about now? This is how the signal options terminal looks like (see below picture) Is it okay ? will my provider signals be copied in real time and directly?
If you are using MQL5 VPS and if you synchronized your signal subscription with MQL5 VPS so your Metatrader has nothing to d with subscription anymore, and "Enable realtime signal subscription" should be unticked/unchecked in your home Metatrader (because it is always ticked/checked in MQL5 VPS in case of sucessful synchronization/migration).

read first post of the thread for details:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
  • 2020.04.01
  • www.mql5.com
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
If your MQL5 VPS Journal has the following message, than means that the signal copying is done properly on the virtual server.

Then locally in your PC the Enable realtime signal subscription option, should be unticked.



