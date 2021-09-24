The Signal Option Get unchecked every time I close MT5
Hello team,
I have an issue with my signal options which is getting unchecked every time I close MT5 on my computer or whenever I restart my PC.
So I'd like to know how I can fix it as it making me miss my provider signals.
If someone can, kindly help. I have attached the picture of the part I am talking about.
Regards
Actually, I couldn't understand exactly what the problem was. I don't understand the part about what the unchecked signal options are. But usually these types of problems occur because of the default profile. My advice is to save once, whichever profile you prefer, as 'File - Profiles - Save As - Default' before closing your Terminal.
Hello Ahmet,
Please check the screenshot you attached.
You can't copy a signal if you close your terminal or your PC.
You should employ MQL5 VPS in order to copy your signal around the clock, without having your MT4/5 terminal and your computer ON.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
Hey Eleni!
Yes, it is normal if it happens for a couple of seconds, you should read right below that connection has been established again.
Yes I can see that! So, what about now? This is how the signal options terminal looks like (see below picture) Is it okay ? will my provider signals be copied in real time and directly?
If you are using MQL5 VPS and if you synchronized your signal subscription with MQL5 VPS so your Metatrader has nothing to d with subscription anymore, and "Enable realtime signal subscription" should be unticked/unchecked in your home Metatrader (because it is always ticked/checked in MQL5 VPS in case of sucessful synchronization/migration).
read first post of the thread for details:
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
If your MQL5 VPS Journal has the following message, than means that the signal copying is done properly on the virtual server.
Then locally in your PC the Enable realtime signal subscription option, should be unticked.
