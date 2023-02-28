MT4 platform or the MT5 platform for beginners?

Which platform is best for beginners and newbies to trade during demo or live trading?
 

There are something which I collected -

----------------

MT4 vs MT5 

MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster? - the article  

The Video from MQ: demonstration of the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code and the graphics capabilities of the terminal 

MQL5 speed test (compare with MQL4 and C++)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/217992#comment_5943518 (in Russian)

I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
i say mt4, you can have more EAs to choose in market for mt4 
AlanRiley:
As the problems and the difficulties for beginners are more or less the same but it need unnecessary additional effort to learn MQL5 after MQL4 if you want to switch to the more advanced and faster terminal here is a small comparison of both:


I would recommend MT4 since it is perfect for beginner traders because it is easier and simpler to use than MT5. It was initially designed to meet the needs of forex traders.
 
I also recommend the mt4 – it’s more intuitive and in this case limited options for timeframes etc. might be an advantage since it’s easier to catch up with everything. There are a lot of information’s on mt4 so it’s many options to learn. 
They both have their own advantages; the MT4 has a simple user interface that is even suitable for beginner traders.

The MT5 is an advanced version of the MT5 that supports all types of traders with better tools.

 

I recommend also mt4 – though mt has its perks, for beginners I think the most important element is intuitively and simple management and mt4 platform is easier to use. But it’s not a big problem to download both platforms and see how they works with demo accounts (free) – and then choose the one that suits you better even visually or at first sight.

MT4 is the better bet if you are certain you will only be trading forex and CFDs, and you want to keep things very simple. It is a simpler platform that is easier to grasp. If you trade stocks or more than one asset class, MT5 is definitely the right platform for you.
