MT4 platform or the MT5 platform for beginners?
There are something which I collected -
----------------
MT4 vs MT5
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page80#comment_2906486
- Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167691
- Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? [UPDATED]
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/219009
- https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/204406 (in Russian)
MQL5 vs QLUA - Why trading operations in MQL5 are up to 28 times faster? - the article
The Video from MQ: demonstration of the calculations on the GPU in MQL5 code and the graphics capabilities of the terminal
MQL5 speed test (compare with MQL4 and C++)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/217992#comment_5943518 (in Russian)
- 2016.10.17
- www.mql5.com
Which platform is best for beginners and newbies to trade during demo or live trading?
As the problems and the difficulties for beginners are more or less the same but it need unnecessary additional effort to learn MQL5 after MQL4 if you want to switch to the more advanced and faster terminal here is a small comparison of both:
They both have their own advantages; the MT4 has a simple user interface that is even suitable for beginner traders.
The MT5 is an advanced version of the MT5 that supports all types of traders with better tools.
I recommend also mt4 – though mt has its perks, for beginners I think the most important element is intuitively and simple management and mt4 platform is easier to use. But it’s not a big problem to download both platforms and see how they works with demo accounts (free) – and then choose the one that suits you better even visually or at first sight.
