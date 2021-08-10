VPS in metatrader disappeared.
I have the latest release version 2981: ist has the VPS tab not deactivated
I have the latest beta version 3014: the VPS tab is deactivated (gray).
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
now non of my 3 VPS show on my platform but I can clearly see them on mql5 hosting tab. What are you suggesting Carl? I download new platform?
As far as I know - MQL5 VPS does not work for MT5 with 32 bit.
But I have Windows 10 64 bit and MT5 is 64 bit.
You can read this post #2 about how to check - MT5 32-bit or MT5 64-bit.
This is my MT5 build 3010, and not a problem with MQL5 VPS button:
I clicked on VPS and the chart was opened:
I updated MT5 to build 3014 now, and do not have any problem with MQL5 VPS button:
Was broker issue, they moved me to new servers (didnt tell me) so VPS not showing & previously EA no working. Hopefully now EA's will work too.
thanks guys
