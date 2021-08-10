VPS in metatrader disappeared.

I have 3 mql VPS but 2 have disappeared from my metatrader plaform.

One VPS still showing as normal.

I have tried changing server on mqp5.com (my hosting), but no change. still cannot see VPS.

Any ideas?

 

I have the latest release version 2981: ist has the VPS tab not deactivated

I have the latest beta version 3014: the VPS tab is deactivated (gray).

Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii https://www.mql5.com/de/users/komposter here you can download prev. versions:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
now non of my 3 VPS show on my platform but I can clearly see them on mql5 hosting tab.  What are you suggesting Carl?  I download new platform? 

 
marktrounce27:

now non of my 3 VPS show on my platform but I can clearly see them on mql5 hosting tab.  What are you suggesting Carl?  I download new platform? 

As far as I know - MQL5 VPS does not work for MT5 with 32 bit.
But I have Windows 10 64 bit and MT5 is 64 bit.

You can read this post about how to check - MT5 32-bit or MT5 64-bit.

This is my MT5 build 3010, and not a problem with MQL5 VPS button:

I clicked on VPS and the chart was opened:

 

I updated MT5 to build 3014 now, and do not have any problem with MQL5 VPS button:

 
As I know - it should be Internet Explorer installed on computer (the latest version but I am having version 11) or Microsoft Edge, because Metatrader tabs are using it.
 
Sergey Golubev:

I updated MT5 to build 3014 now, and do not have any problem with MQL5 VPS button:

Was broker issue, they moved me to new servers (didnt tell me) so VPS not showing & previously EA no working.  Hopefully now EA's will work too.

thanks guys

 
marktrounce27:

Was broker issue, they moved me to new servers (didnt tell me) so VPS not showing & previously EA no working.  Hopefully now EA's will work too.

thanks guys

You can synchronize your chart(s) with EA(s) attached once again to be fully sure that it will work (and check MQL5 VPS journal/logs after that).
 
Sergey Golubev:
You can synchronize your chart(s) with EA(s) attached once again to be fully sure that it will work (and check MQL5 VPS journal/logs after that).

Yes, finally a trade has opened.  Only cost me testing since 1st August.  :-(

