Unable to see the VPS option in MT4 Plaform
I just purchased a VPS earlier this month for a 3 month subscription package.
But yesterday the VPS option disappeared on my MT4 Platform and didn't reappear.
I've tried logging in to MQL5 community.
I've tried deleting the account on MT4 Platform, then logging in again.
I've checked on the MQL5 web platform to see that the VPS is still active.
I've tried changing the VPS server and reactivating it again on the MQL5 platform.
Nothing seem to work.
Does anyone know how to fix it?
You must login into MQL5 community account with your n2o4ever username and not your email.
Thanks Eleni for your reply.
Login into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community.
Something is wrong at your end.
Try to logout from your MQL5 account, restart your terminal and computer and then login into your MQL5 account and try again.Use another computer if possible to see that its a computer problem.
Hi Eleni,
I just tried all the above.
- Logging out
- Restarted terminal
- Restarted computer
- Re-login
- Tried it on another computer
- Tried changing MQL5 password
- Tried changing my account password with the broker too
Nothing works, it's strange, it was working well until Friday, then the VPS disappeared on Sat.
I can download EAs using MT4 platform to test just fine, so it means my connection to MQL5 is working though.
Connection your MT4 to Community tab (to MQL5)?
How to check it?
You can go to the Journal, and check the following:
It should be the following in your case:
MQL5.community: activated for 'n2o4ever', balance: ...
Just tried a complete reinstall of MT4 on a different hard drive.
Still same issue.
