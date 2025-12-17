mt5 on Mac / IOS
MetaTrader 5 Help → Getting Started → For Advanced Users → Installation on Mac OS
----------------
MetaTrader on iOS (for iPhone/iPad) is mobile terminal:
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help → Getting Started
----------------
Desktop terminal and mobile terminal are quite different ones (mobile terminal is having limited functiopnality compare with desktop terminal).
Some traders are using mobile Metatrader just to watch the open/close trades when they are not at home at the moment.
- www.metatrader5.com
Thanks Sergey.
Are you aware of any differences between using Mac vs Windows?
I am not using Metatrader on Mac (I do not have Mac computer).
But there should not be any difference from Windows desktop version in case you install Metatrader in correct way.
read post #712 where I collected everything related to it.
and read this announcement about Mac -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes, 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
- 2016.06.30
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.17 15:10
Comments on the new trading dialog in Metatrader 5 for iOS 5431 - blog post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766323
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Was there a recent change to MT5 on iphone????
Sergey El, 2025.12.18 06:38Please wait for Apple to approve version 5431. This version uses the previous workflow, which allows you to install the SL and TP before entering the order screen.
Hey Traders,
Just want to get your thoughts on using mt5 on Mac or IOS? Is the functionality still the same (or worse) as on Windows?
Also does it run better (performance) on Mac? What would you get or current have if you were in my position.
I'm thinking of buying either a mac pro or Ipad to supplement my trading...
Thanks