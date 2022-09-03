Signal Off Quotes error
I just subscribed to this signal and It can not synchronize cause i got 'Off Quotes' error when update the position, tried with a standard and now using a raw spread account with max slippage 5.0 for the signal setup. Not sure whats going on but it is annoying.
I'm also using a VPS with very low ping and stable connection and have another signals working smoothly.
Ill leave an image with the signal setup and the logs, hope to get an answer quickly.
You either using the investor password for logging into your trading account or trading is not enabled properly by your broker for your account.
Check if all necessary symbols are enabled in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
Sir I can even open and update manually the orders with the exact Price, SL and TP from the Signal. That's why i don't get the error. Also I'm a developer I know how to fix it when building an EA, but as it is provided by the signal I posible "can do nothing"...
Also it is weird because it open the first position but failed when try to updates it, and according to the symbols the signal only trade GBPUSD and its enabled.
Thank you for anwser.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Issue making trades "off quotes"
Sergey Golubev, 2019.02.09 13:09"Off Quotes" Error - small thread with the discussion
I mean, I've readed a lot of posts about "off quotes" errors but neither of them had helped me with the signal issue.
I have tried setting up my signal with all deviation/slippage possible. From 1 to 5 and even putting a custom decimal 100 and 1000 but nothing worked.
Not sure if the issue is related with the signal provider configuration? So I have to contact him to check this out?
As far as I understand - "off quotes" issue is related to the broker (to the broker's datafeed/price for example).
I have no idea how to check this issue. But I was reading one reply on one thread related to it: #2
I know that this "off quotes" error is not coming all the time (I am having this error from time to time from once in a day to once in a week for example).
1. Besides, as I see - you are copying stop loss and the profit level in your setting.
And as I see from your screenshot:
"... modification of order ... sell 0.01 GBPUSD at 1.37521 ... tp: 1.37433 failed (Off quotes)"
It means the signal provider is trying to set take profit level which is less than 10 pips (4 digit pips), and as I know - some brokers are not allowing the set sl and tp to be less 10 pips.
2. Next example from your screenshot:
It means: the order is opened at 1.37493 with tp at 1.37433 (which is 6 pips).
And 6 pips (4 digit pips) is less than 10 pips.
... some brokers are not allowing the set sl and tp to be less 10 pips from the market price.
I do not have account in your broker, but let's provide the experiment with the other broker.
I am trying to modify the order with take profit to be less than 10 pips (4 digit pips):
In this case (as this signal provider is making his signal in the scalping way with 6 pips or 8 pips as the take profit) so you do not need to copy his sl and tp level.
Because you can check in his history (6 pips in profit which is very similar to scalping):
So, in this case - do not copy his sl and take profit level (your trades will be closed on the same time and with similar/same price as for the signal provider anyway):
If it helps so it is fine. If not so - sorry (because "off quotes" issue is related to the broker anyway).
