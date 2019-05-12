lot size of signal copy
Ibrahim Genel:I would like to increase my lot size ... of the signal providerYou don't. Signal lot size is adjusted from signal balance and leverage to yours.
If you had used this you would have found amoung many:
Icrease lot size - Pivots - General - MQL5 programming forum
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???? - Signals Providers - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum
Ibrahim Genel:I readed that in order to increase my lot size my balance must be greater than my signal provider one which is slightly the case:) any suggestion ?
Ibrahim Genel:
Hi,
I would like to increase my lot size to 0.05 but when i set it up in the settings nothing change... it still copy the same lot of the signal provider with my current broker (tradersway) my previous broker (Just forex) i didn't had an issue with, i contacted my signal provider he tried to help me by timeviewer he set it up but the lot is still the same as his )= somebody can help me ?
These settings have nothing to do with signal copying.
The copying ratio calculation that defines the lot size of your copied orders, is based on your account's balance, currency and leverage.
So, if you want to increase your lot size, increase your balance.
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Hi,
I would like to increase my lot size to 0.05 but when i set it up in the settings nothing change... it still copy the same lot of the signal provider with my current broker (tradersway) my previous broker (Just forex) i didn't had an issue with, i contacted my signal provider he tried to help me by timeviewer he set it up but the lot is still the same as his )= somebody can help me ?