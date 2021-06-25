MT5 acting wonky ,MT4 working perfectly fine - page 2

New comment
 
E Rémy :
this should be good for mt5? 

You probably installed a 32-bit terminal sometime. You need:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

About build 2980 Enter my position ...

MetaQuotes , 2021.06.22 10:47

Save your account data and your programs, delete the old 32-bit MetaTrader 5 and reinstall, please.

32 bit versions are no longer supported or developed.


 
Sergey Golubev:

I do not know (you can try) ... seems - 64-bit Windows OS is always good for MT5.
Because your MT5 is on very old unsupported build (2361), and new official build now is 2980

Besides, you can ask the broker about demo account. Because I have many demo accounts with many brokers, and all of them expired soon or later, and I will have to create new demo accounts.
I mean: you case is not 64/32 bit OS only. Your case about demo account expired.
So, ask your broker about it.

Thank you so much will contact them 

 

this has been going on for 2 days and im pretty sure my SL was hit i click download why does a 32 it come up ??? when my device is 64 bit


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

This is a demo account, what kind of other people's money you have at stake?

Make sure that you have the correct account credentials, account number, master password and broker/server.

Ultra Capital Funds ... this is very upsetting

 
E Rémy :

this has been going on for 2 days and im pretty sure my SL was hit i click download why does a 32 it come up ??? when my device is 64 bit


You once installed a 32-bit terminal. You need to read the forum replies and follow the instructions:

The new terminal is downloaded from the link at the bottom of this forum:


MT5 acting wonky ,MT4 working perfectly fine
MT5 acting wonky ,MT4 working perfectly fine
  • 2021.06.23
  • www.mql5.com
hello so for some reason my mt5 is not working the ping on the bottom right says n/a but on mt4 its working perfectly fine...
 
E Rémy: this has been going on for 2 days and im pretty sure my SL was hit i click download why does a 32 it come up ??? when my device is 64 bit

Your device is using an ARM processor (not an Intel based CPU). It currently only emulates Intel x86 (32-bit) environment. The x64 (64 bit) emulation is still in the preview phase for Insider users.

You will currently not be able to run MT5 64 bit on that device, plus it will be in emulation mode which is slower than a normal native code.

12
New comment