MT5 acting wonky ,MT4 working perfectly fine - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
this should be good for mt5?
You probably installed a 32-bit terminal sometime. You need:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
About build 2980 Enter my position ...
MetaQuotes , 2021.06.22 10:47
Save your account data and your programs, delete the old 32-bit MetaTrader 5 and reinstall, please.
32 bit versions are no longer supported or developed.
I do not know (you can try) ... seems - 64-bit Windows OS is always good for MT5.
Because your MT5 is on very old unsupported build (2361), and new official build now is 2980
Besides, you can ask the broker about demo account. Because I have many demo accounts with many brokers, and all of them expired soon or later, and I will have to create new demo accounts.
I mean: you case is not 64/32 bit OS only. Your case about demo account expired.
So, ask your broker about it.
Thank you so much will contact them
this has been going on for 2 days and im pretty sure my SL was hit i click download why does a 32 it come up ??? when my device is 64 bit
This is a demo account, what kind of other people's money you have at stake?
Make sure that you have the correct account credentials, account number, master password and broker/server.
Ultra Capital Funds ... this is very upsetting
this has been going on for 2 days and im pretty sure my SL was hit i click download why does a 32 it come up ??? when my device is 64 bit
You once installed a 32-bit terminal. You need to read the forum replies and follow the instructions: # 11
The new terminal is downloaded from the link at the bottom of this forum:
Your device is using an ARM processor (not an Intel based CPU). It currently only emulates Intel x86 (32-bit) environment. The x64 (64 bit) emulation is still in the preview phase for Insider users.
You will currently not be able to run MT5 64 bit on that device, plus it will be in emulation mode which is slower than a normal native code.