connecting Acocunt MQL5 on platform on PC and account in online page

New comment
 

Hello guys,


Please one technical question, 

how should I make connection ( so my account be vissible)  between MQL5 platform  account on my PC with this one I have on here Online.


I open account with online broker company LBLV, and would like to have it also here visible.

Thnks in advance.


Sorry i am on entry level  :)

cheers

 

If this broker is proposing Metatrader so you can connect your trading account with Metatrader.
If not so sorry.

----------------

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where are you from ?

Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.21 11:55

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3


 

Yes, as far as I see - this broker is proposing Metatrader 5 so you can try to connect your trading account with them to MT5 (use the post/links above for more information about HowTo):

New comment