connecting Acocunt MQL5 on platform on PC and account in online page
If this broker is proposing Metatrader so you can connect your trading account with Metatrader.
If not so sorry.
----------------
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.21 11:55
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Yes, as far as I see - this broker is proposing Metatrader 5 so you can try to connect your trading account with them to MT5 (use the post/links above for more information about HowTo):
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello guys,
Please one technical question,
how should I make connection ( so my account be vissible) between MQL5 platform account on my PC with this one I have on here Online.
I open account with online broker company LBLV, and would like to have it also here visible.
Thnks in advance.
Sorry i am on entry level :)
cheers