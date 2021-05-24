Missing Signals

Does anyone know why I cannot find on my terminal some signals that are listed on MQL5? This only seems to have happened in the last few days.
 

Signal

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:14

Concerning to the signals in signal tab?
Signals in Metatrader are sorted according to the following criteria:

  • rating, and
  • the compatibility with your broker's account.

 
more (how to find selected signal in the Signal tab in Metatrader): post
No, you cannot search by name and that is a problem.

On this site there are the signals - <Deleted>. I an already subscribed to <Deleted> but cannot find either of them in the Signals tab on my terminal.

 
David Swann:

If you subscribe to the signal so you can find it in your terminal (just login to Community tab with your forum login/password; and do not use your email for login).
MT5?

Use this procedure (just in case you missed something):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

Is there any input fro Metaquotes staff on here?
 

Sorry, found what I wanted with your likk - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 . Not sure why they are not in the showcase though.

Thanks for your help.

and you should have 2940 build as the latest offocial build of MT5 (read this announce here about 2940).

