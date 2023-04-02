Prevent MT5/MT4 from sending orders
Why? Explain the reason in more detail.
This seems like an X/Y problem. It may be easier to find a solution to the original issue instead of trying to block MetaTrader.
Why? Explain the reason in more detail.
This seems like an X/Y problem. It may be easier to find a solution to the original issue instead of trying to block MetaTrader.
Hi Fernando,
If I ask myself what is the root cause and why I need this? Because of the "lack of discipline" of a trader that I am trying to help him by creating a specific EA. The best solution is to ask him to learn discipline :D, it would be the best advice for him.
However, I was curious to know if there is some way to do it in mql. At this stage, I can still offer him the first scenario below, but asking if I could implement scenario two would be better (eliminate commission cost)
SCENARIO ONE:
SCENARIO 2
Thanks for your always help.
There is no way to block trading on MetaTrader by using an MQL program.
If the problem is trader discipline, then maybe a possible workaround is to have them trade via an trading panel/assistant EA that would do the necessary checks before placement of the order, but that will still not prevent the trader from using the terminal's built-in trading operations.
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Hi everyone,
Here is the problem I am trying to solve I did not find materials for it on MQL5 yet, so I'm looking for your help. Is there a way to prevent any new orders from reaching out to the trading servers? In other words, I need to capture the event of sending order (manual, copy trade, or from EA) from the terminal and cancel it before being sent to the server.
I did implement a code when an order is set to simply to delete or close, but I am paying the commission, and I want to prevent this.
Thanks for your help.