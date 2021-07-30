MQL Storage website is insanely slow
Thanks for the response.
You tried the website, correct?Inside MetaEditor it works fine, but I'm trying to access it via the website and it takes a long time.
Indeed - through the site it turns out VERY and VERY long - I interrupted the process after one minute of waiting. But I never work through the site - I always work through the MetaEditor
Yes, MetaEditor works fine, but website is loding slowly for now.
Finally opened -
Thanks for confirming.
And yeah, the website is *very limited in what you can do.
Long story short, I had an issue with a delete commit failing and I wanted to check the website to see what the state of the repository was. In this instance, the website was somewhat helpful as it showed that the file did not exist on the repository.
If anyone runs into a similar issue, I ended up resolving it by renaming the folder the file was in and then renaming it back.
* Edit
The storage from MetaEditor is currently very unstable or not working.
Hard to work on these conditions
https://storage.mql5.io
The website is insanely slow to log in and view your repository.
It took me at least two minutes before I was able to log in and another two minutes before my repository would load up.
I tried using different browsers, as well. Same result.