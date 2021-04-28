Market disappeared
i want to purchase product using mql5 account money but payment fail everytime
Deposit money to your mql5 forum account/profile and buy.
this is the instruction about HowTo:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can not install the ea i purchased from mql5 market
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.04.05 19:32
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4/5 Expert Advisor:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
Hello,
yesterday I bought an indicator. After that purchase in my browser the market disappeared in all MT4's! No EA's or indicators are visible since then:
Under purchase only this indicator (not my other purchases) are visible but I am not able to download it. Please help!
Make sure -
- that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
- that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login is ubitux
- that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).
----------------
It was standard reply (above).
My case. I had this issue, and I discovered that Market tab was empty or disappeared on two cases for me:
- I did not install Internet Explorer the latest version (for example, version 11);
- or I am using old Windows version (it should be Windows 10 64 bit) or old build of Metatrader.
----------------
Fixing (this is from the service desk):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
After deleting these mql4... files it works again.
Thank you!
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Hello,
yesterday I bought an indicator. After that purchase in my browser the market disappeared in all MT4's! No EA's or indicators are visible since then:
Under purchase only this indicator (not my other purchases) are visible but I am not able to download it. Please help!