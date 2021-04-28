Market disappeared

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Hello,
yesterday I bought an indicator. After that purchase in my browser the market disappeared in all MT4's! No EA's or indicators are visible since then:

Under purchase only this indicator (not my other purchases) are visible but I am not able to download it. Please help!

 
i want to purchase product using mql5 account money but payment fail everytime
 
nirvi_2012:
i want to purchase product using mql5 account money but payment fail everytime

Deposit money to your mql5 forum account/profile and buy.

this is the instruction about HowTo:

 
Carlo Thullen:

Hello,
yesterday I bought an indicator. After that purchase in my browser the market disappeared in all MT4's! No EA's or indicators are visible since then:

Under purchase only this indicator (not my other purchases) are visible but I am not able to download it. Please help!

Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your login is ubitux
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

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It was standard reply (above).
My case. I had this issue, and I discovered that Market tab was empty or disappeared on two cases for me:

  • I did not install Internet Explorer the latest version (for example, version 11);
  • or I am using old Windows version (it should be Windows 10 64 bit) or old build of Metatrader.

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Fixing (this is from the service desk):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 

After deleting these mql4... files it works again.

Thank you!

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