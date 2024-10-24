I can't download EA to the MT5 platform - please help. - page 2
I know this. The same message shows up when I want to install other EA.
We do not any any other message
And it is the technical forum, and no one trust anyone and no one believe in anything).
We see the message which you posted by your screenshot, and we did not any any other messages.
All the technical discussion is started with the following (your Windows version, your Internet Explorer version and your MT5 build).
Please repeat the following with your Metatrader:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Very Glitchy MetaTrader
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
This is my Metatrader (yes, I repeated everything from the message above):
You can do same.
About proofs (the forum and the service desk are working with the proofs; the proofs are required to reproduce the bug for possible fixing).
This is my proofs that I login in Community tab, that I have Internet Explorer 11 version with correct settings, and more:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error downloading market indicator demo (Error 403
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
Now I can't even show the error in MT5. If I want to download an EA from MQL5, it no longer shows an error and does not save.
Look at my posts above.
or wait for Monday (if it is website maintemance so everything should work on Monday),
or not so - start with something which I already posted above (screenshots, logs, and more).
I saw. Everything is like that on my hardware.
I do not see your hardware (and I do not trust anyone).
Because many users told that everything is fine but when I asked to post Metatrader journal so I saw that they used their email instead of forum login for Community tab.
Try to repeat everything according to my posts above (and upload everything here on the thread).
Because no any discussion (and no any assistance) will be provided without technical details/proofs.
And please note: if your Windows 10 was updated so your purchased/downloaded Market tools may stop working.
So, you will need to delete them from your Metatrader, and install them once again from same Metatrader.
I updated Metatrader 5 to 2895 build now and downloaded/installed somefree indicator from the Market.
And it works with no problem at all.
So, everything with the Market works with 2895 build.
Try to repeat everything according to my posts above (and upload everything here on the thread).
Because no any discussion (and no any assistance) will be provided without technical details/proofs.
read post #43 (no technical details/proofs - no help).
I have withdrawn the last update. These EAs that I had saved on MT5 work, but I can't download others.
Yes, I found the reason.
Look at my Windows and my Metatrader build:
So, I have Windows 10 with 64 bit, and my Metatrader 5 is on 2885 build.
----------------
And your Windows is on 32 bit (not 64 bit), and your Metatrader 5 is very old: build 2361:
----------------
Support for Windows 32 bit with Metatrader 5 was stopped long time ago.
Thus, you need to use the other Windows (or the other computer) to update your MT5 from 2361 to the 2885.
You can not use the Market because you use Windows which is not supported by MT5 anymore.
