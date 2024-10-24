I can't download EA to the MT5 platform - please help. - page 3

Marzena044:
Before the last update of Win 10, everything was working. After the last update, everything fell - new wines 10
So I understand that I need to update win 10 and reinstall the new MT5 platform.
 
Marzena044:
So I understand that I need to update win 10 and reinstall the new MT5 platform.

You need Windows 10 with 64 bit (or youneed new computer with Windows 10 64 bit).
And after that - you can update your MT5 to the latest build.

 
It's just that after the last Win10 update, I installed the new MT5 platform and couldn't install EA either.
 
Sergey Golubev:

You need Windows 10 with 64 bit (or youneed new computer with Windows 10 64 bit).
And after that - you can update your MT5 to the latest build.

Thanks for your help and your time.
 

I can't download EA even though I'm logged in and already have MT5. Why ?

I have clicked "Yes I have metatrader 5" but I won't download

I have logged in mql5. And have opened mt5

Why ?


 
Download and install it from within MetaTrader itself, instead of the web.

And please don't write in ALLCAPS. That is "shouting"! I edited your post accordingly.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Download and install it from within MetaTrader itself, instead of the web.

And please don't write in ALLCAPS. That is "shouting"! I edited your post accordingly.

thank you

