My compiled EA works, but after uploading to MQL5 and downloading it, it doesn't work anymore, (global initialization error), to has something to do with the MQL5 protection that is added afterwards
Yes,Me too,
the same as yours.
The ex4 previously downloaded from MQL5 can still be used normally, but all the downloads now have errors.
The developers of MQL5 need to fix this problem urgently, otherwise a large number of customers will find errors and find that they cannot use the ex4 downloaded from MQL5.
Me too same problems.
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.04.15 09:25Understanding, wait a few hours, please.
Renat Fatkhullin , 2021.04.15 09:25Understanding, wait a few hours, please.
I believe it is fixed.
you must redownload the EA. delete, restart, download
Moderator is included, MQL5 developers are included ... Urgently fix the ERROR encrypted by MQL5 ... Now buy or test the program (ex4) and report an error ..
Renat Fatkhullin , 04/20/2015 10:51 AM
The protector of MQL4 / EX4 programs has been fixed.
Unfortunately, the error was introduced when implementing the rejection of 32-bit programs in MQL5.
You need to remove previously downloaded faulty EX4 programs and download them again.
We apologize for such an unpleasant mistake.