EA - algo trading mql5
if we use a EA, algo trading mql5 will be filled? or zero
What are you talking about?
Do not show images of or refer to any specific signal/product in the forum.
I have deleted your images.
Don't expect everyone to understand what you are referring to with such a vague post.
if we use a EA, algo trading mql5 will be filled? or zero
Your question should have been something like....
If a signal provider uses an EA to trade will the algo trading section be filled automatically?
Do not show images of or refer to any specific signal/product in the forum.
I have deleted your images.
Don't expect everyone to understand what you are referring to with such a vague post.
Your question should have been something like....
If a signal provider uses an EA to trade will the algo trading section be filled automatically?
yess ....
Yes, the algo trading will be 100% if there are no manual interventions.
Yes, the algo trading will be 100% if there are no manual interventions.
then what about the platform that claims to use EA but algo trading is not filled or 0, is it manual trading?
their reason why algo trading is not filled or 0,
because their EA uses an API system (application programming interface, system / protocol / tools that builds software applications that run behind the scenes.
Which results in not being detected by mql5 and cannot be copiedtrade)is that true ?
Difficult to confirm without further information or investigation. However, I do suspect that if an EA is just placing orders with a Magic number of "0", instead of a unique ID, then it might be missclassified by the system as being non-algo. This is because manual trades are placed with a magic number of "0" as well.
Difficult to confirm without further information or investigation. However, I do suspect that if an EA is just placing orders with a Magic number of "0", instead of a unique ID, then it might be missclassified by the system as being non-algo. This is because manual trades are placed with a magic number of "0" as well.
Not sure about MT4, but MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/dealproperties ENUM_DEAL_REASON deal reason determines, whether or not a deal it was EA or not.
Yes, the algo trading will be 100% if there are no manual interventions.
Manual has nothing to do with it. If an expert advisor initiated the deal, it is expert, this can be a button clicked by a human.
The statistic basically says nothing.
Manual has nothing to do with it. If an expert advisor initiated the deal, it is expert, this can be a button clicked by a human.
The statistic basically says nothing.
I think you are wrong Enrique, a couple of times that I closed my trades manually in the past, the Algo Trading statistic went from 100% to 98%.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
if we use a EA, algo trading mql5 will be filled? or zero