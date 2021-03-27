Signal Subscription Failed whith an "unknown error"

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Hi there,

I am getting errors when trying to subscribe to a signal.

The primary shown error is simply "Subscription Failed".


When I look into the journal, there is an "unknown error" logged.


This error occurs when I try to subscribe to the signal from different Brokers (RoboForex, ICMarkets - both demo accounts).


What could the the issue?


Thank you in advance

 

As it is not free signal so you should deposit money to your mql5 forum profile/account first, and after that - use it for subscription.

And check the subscription procedure in case you missed something:

How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 

The problem was my outdated MT5 version. After I managed it to install the new one, the MT5 servers "allowed" the subscription.

However, very strange behavior by simply "forbidding" the connection without a proper message... :(

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