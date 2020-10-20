Subscribing to signals

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Hi,

‌I have‌ tried subscribing to several signals, and get an error message " Subscription failed, no new subscribers allowed for this signal". Does this mean I have to wait for a while, or there simply are no new subscribers allowed? Makes no sense to me. I have also tried w/ several payment methods, so I know it's not an issue w/ funds.

Thanks.‌

 
Robert Hofer:

Hi,

‌I have‌ tried subscribing to several signals, and get an error message " Subscription failed, no new subscribers allowed for this signal". Does this mean I have to wait for a while, or there simply are no new subscribers allowed? Makes no sense to me. I have also tried w/ several payment methods, so I know it's not an issue w/ funds.

Thanks.‌

i had the same issue. You have to change your filter settings when choosing a signal. If your broker is in the US, you have to check off no hedging, and max leverage 1:50
 
noyujozu:
i had the same issue. You have to change your filter settings when choosing a signal. If your broker is in the US, you have to check off no hedging, and max leverage 1:50
I made the filter changes you prescribed, but still get the same problem. I have tried on several signals but it makes no difference. Any other suggestions?
 
Robert Hofer:
I made the filter changes you prescribed, but still get the same problem. I have tried on several signals but it makes no difference. Any other suggestions?


It may be because of the following:

  • the signal providers do not allow the subscription,
  • or because you are going to subscribe to free demo signals using your real account,
  • or because of the brokers.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

SUBSCRIPTION FAILED

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.07 23:23

Maybe the broker allow only its own promoted signals. You should ask them.

 

How do you cancel a subscription?

 
jpercer:

How do you cancel a subscription?

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 

i want to change review i left for signal provider can anyone help me change or delete it

 
john whitehouse:

i want to change review i left for signal provider can anyone help me change or delete it

You have an update option in your review, but only if you haven't unsubscribed from it.

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