My signal show "No swaps are charged on the signal account" - page 3
What about this ?
I see blank rows on the second screenshot. Can't tell you more by that amount of details
Fixed. Thank you.
me too , why I get the message "No swaps are charged on the signal account" in my signal?
Because no swaps are charged on your trading account, check your trading history.
I have the same issue. and swaps are shown under my trading history, and account.
How would I fix this?
Most of your trades do not have swaps.
Detection of swaps on an account is performed based on the entire deal history. If any of deals (that stayed open for more than one trading day) does not have a swap, the warning about absence of swaps will be displayed for the signal.
This cannot be changed. The aim is to warn subscriber that swaps may not be charged. For example, in case of hedging accounts this means that the provider is potentially able to keep hedged positions forever.
My question is why the 7 signal accounts can be recognized as having swap, while the 3 accounts can be recognized as having no swap? Where all registered accounts use swap.
No Swap 1
No Swap 2
No Swap 3
Thank you, it makes sense, just means that anyone that is scalping will have this on their account
No, the system does not count trades that were opened and closed within the same day (for which swaps are indeed impossible).
If that is true then why am I receiving the message? most of my trades are open for about an hour, and the ones running over night all have swap charges. so this does not make sense