My signal show "No swaps are charged on the signal account" - page 2
Okay! Which subject should I have this addressed under?
Thanks,
Quinn
Choose any subject.
Hi, Eleni!
So I chose the subject "issue with withdrawal" since my swaps are coming up as withdrawals, and this was the response I received:
Hello,
We are only dealing with requests related to financial operations on mql5.com. All other questions/requests should be posted on the forum.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team"
How should I proceed from here?
Thanks again for all your help so far
Hi, I'm having the same problem. In my signal trading history it shows all of my "withdrawals", which are my swaps. I've attached some images to show that swaps are indeed there.
Swaps are shown under "Swap" column. You have only zeros there
Thank you Marsel for helping here.
Right, that's what I'm trying to fix, because I am being charged swaps, but they aren't showing up in my MQL5 signal page. They're simply showing as withdrawals, not swaps.
Here's yet another screenshot of my account being charged swaps within the last day:
This is not normal, as you can see your broker charges swaps as a balance transactions, so they appear as withdrawals.
All brokers I know, charge swaps inside every trade and they are part of the trade, like commissions.
So, the 'problem' is not caused by MQL5.com signal monitoring system, but by your broker.
Understood. Has anyone else asked about this? I'm using FOREX.com as my broker.
When I initially reached out to them (FOREX.com) about the swaps (because they were all charged at once), this was their response:
"Thank you for contacting us.
Yes, you are correct, these are the swaps - rollovers are processed daily at 5:00pm ET, at which time any open positions will be rolled and a debit or credit applied to your account. We do not charge rollover on intraday trades."
I'm just worried that this is going to affect the reliability of my signal, that's all. If nothing can be done about it then it is what it is.
I really don't know.
No worries! I'll yell at my broker and see if there's something that can be done on their end. Thank you for all your help. :)
What about this ?