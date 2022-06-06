My signal show "No swaps are charged on the signal account" - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If that is true then why am I receiving the message? most of my trades are open for about an hour, and the ones running over night all have swap charges. so this does not make sense
For example, you have this position open for more than a week already:
For example, you have this position open for more than a week already:
Maybe my account can provide a better example
For example,
1. Close<=24 hours, no swap
2. Close>24 hours, subject to swap
3. The system detects that this account does not use swap, why?
For example, you have this position open for more than a week already:
Long USDCHF swap is pretty close to zero these days. I just checked two brokers, one had -0.0151, the other — +0.001. Either the broker in question has zero on this specific pair and direction (it's possible), or it simply succumbs to rounding on micro.
With rates on major currencies being (still) fairly low and not much different from each other, zero swaps can and will occur.
Ergo, the warning should rather be thrown when no positions at all have swaps, but not when just one position has no swap.
Long USDCHF swap is pretty close to zero these days. I just checked two brokers, one had -0.0151, the other — +0.001. Either the broker in question has zero on this specific pair and direction (it's possible), or it simply succumbs to rounding on micro.
With rates on major currencies being (still) fairly low and not much different from each other, zero swaps can and will occur.
Ergo, the warning should rather be thrown when no positions at all have swaps, but not when just one position has no swap.
I agree with you.
This error message has just showed up on my signal page too and the signal now has a low rating and is not publicly available.
Please fix asap. Thank you.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1482628
I need help.
My MT5 is not working on my pc keeps on giving me an invalid account error message. The same platform works well in my phone. I have checked my internet connection a million times and it is fine. I have uninstalled the app and reinstalled the app but still same error. How can I sort this? I have attached the image of my screen.
I need help.
My MT5 is not working on my pc keeps on giving me an invalid account error message. The same platform works well in my phone. I have checked my internet connection a million times and it is fine. I have uninstalled the app and reinstalled the app but still same error. How can I sort this? I have attached the image of my screen.
Double check your account credentials, account number, broker server and password.
Double check your account credentials, account number, broker server and password.
I have checked all that too but still not working. Last week my synthetic account was working well but later on when i logged in into a different account these errors came up.
I have checked all that too but still not working. Last week my synthetic account was working well but later on when i logged in into a different account these errors came up.
Contact your broker then, the certain thing is that we can't help you here, this is an account/broker issue.