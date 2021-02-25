Does an indicator like this exist?
I would like to have something like this in the screenshot.
It's obviously a mock-up I made in an image editor.
I don't need candles. Just the moving averages would be fine.
The code repository is so large no one can possibly ever see everything in a lifetime.
Does anybody here know if such an indicator exist? If you do, please share the name and maybe the link.
TIA
This can be done:
but I cannot yet issue a ready-made solution, as there is a problem with custom indicators.
Everything worked out: Three information charts MA
Looks very nice! Thanks!
I renamed them to .mq4 since I use MT4.
"Custom Moving Average Inputs.mq4" compiles without errors, but nothing appears on the chart. I haven't inspected the code yet. I will in a few hours.
"Three information charts MA.mq4" throws up a few errors.
Do you suppose that code can be ported to MT4? Is there anything in it that is exclusive to MT5?
'group' - declaration without type Three information charts MA.mq4 18 7 'group' - declaration without type Three information charts MA.mq4 24 7 'Inp_MA_Fast_ma_period' - undeclared identifier Three information charts MA.mq4 56 39 'Inp_MA_Slow_ma_period' - undeclared identifier Three information charts MA.mq4 74 39 'ChartIndicatorAdd' - function not defined Three information charts MA.mq4 121 7 'ChartIndicatorAdd' - function not defined Three information charts MA.mq4 122 7 'ArrayPrint' - function not defined Three information charts MA.mq4 125 4 'ArrayPrint' - function not defined Three information charts MA.mq4 126 4 8 errors, 0 warnings 9 1
Sorry, but you are writing on the MQL5 forum and you have posted your topic in one of the main sections - it means that you have received your answer in MQL5. Next time, do not waste people's time and write all questions about the OLD terminal in the SPECIAL SECTION of MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 .
To your question: forget about the old terminal. There is no code for the old terminal and will not be.
