I bought an indicator on the Market but I have no instructrions about how to use It on my own Expert Advisor.
go freelence
:)
go freelence
:)
I really don't understaind the logic of sell an indicator without documentation. I'm really disapointed about my first market experience...
:(
If anyone have any idea about how to use Recognizer 1 2 3 Pattern on EA please help me!
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I really don't understaind the logic of sell an indicator without documentation. I'm really disapointed about my first market experience...
:(
If anyone have any idea about how to use Recognizer 1 2 3 Pattern on EA please help me!
<link removed by moderator>
Ask the author.
The answer was
no comment. sorry.
I really don't understaind the logic of sell an indicator without documentation. I'm really disapointed about my first market experience...
:(
If anyone have any idea about how to use Recognizer 1 2 3 Pattern on EA please help me!
<link removed by moderator>
You can look at Data window in the terminal and see what buffers are used by the indicator, then deduce meaning for every one. But some indicators may show important info by objects not via buffers. You should check this as well.
Yes, that's the point. The most important information is only been displayed in the chart but now visible on DataWindow.
This is a very important indicator but almost unusefull without a information that delivers the target of operation and the right moment of enter on operation.
It's very dificulty to be an archeologist if the indicator seller don't pass at least one info.
I could reproduce some behaviors for short operations, but for long it's not working.
Look at picture below:
I was using Trade DOWN/UP indicator to identify the right moment, but this signals are been displayed the same value in short or long operations. I could expect that for long operations the value of TradeDown =0 and TradeUp =1, but it's not happening.
TradeDown = 1
TradeUp = 0
Yes, that's the point. The most important information is only been displayed in the chart but now visible on DataWindow.
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Hello guys,
I Have bought an indicator on the market but there is no documentation about how to get the data (buffers) of it.
The application had downloaded an .Ex5 file but there was no additional instruction that could help me to create my EA.
Anyone could help me?
Tks,
Tiago