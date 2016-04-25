EURUSD H1 trade hint 30+ pips target
:)
Hard to say if good or bad strategy tonny is maybe a daytrader for a local trends. Even me im expecting little retrace up. And also the EU is in the channel . From the longer point of view we are maybe in bear trend. But nowadays it is hard to trade EU but wish you :
GL and many green pips.
Ha ha i actually use tons of strategies. This is a short term manual strategy. I do understand that EURUSD looks bearish in the bigger timeframe but that doesnt apply in this strategy. Last week only it made slightly above 100pips. If a bearish breakout occurs no problem -ve 30 pips tomorow +40-50 pips. Basically a trade normally exits after 1 to 3 days. In the chart you can see an active trade thats already in profit but its an agressive one targeting 60 pips. The rest of you just target 1.298 . If it loses its not the end of trading. It can be rocovered.
tonny:Nice trade :)
Bingo! I got 60 pips. Everyone that trusted my prediction should be smiling now.
Candles:
Nice trade :)
Nice trade :)
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Buy below 1.2950 stop loss 1.2920 Take profit 1.2980. Expires at the end of today if you hadn't entered.