18.09.2014 EURUSD hint upto 30 pips target
Godspeed!
This was my last forum hint. At least we've made roughly 100 pips together this week. You see... Just the simple freely available tools in your terminal can take you far as long as you learn the forex basics; have patience, stop loss always and its not a must to set a big stop loss and take tiny profit. Get the entry right and a sl of just 20 to 30 pips will be too far to be hit, Manage your lots well to give you another try if a trade fails and protect gained profits by risking less than the profit you made, stop the blame game. If its for you its up to you. Good luck trading.
tonny:Correct strategy. I sell at 1.2926
u
Sell above 1.2910 stop loss at 1.2940 and take profit 1.2890.
So we close the week with roughly 100 pips on eurusd. If you opened per trade 0.1 lot thats $100, if 1 lot thats $1000, if 10 lots thats $10,000 while for 100 lots thats $100,000. We did only 3 trades with 100% success rate. You should see what I usually educate people that number of trades doesnt matter only profit does. Wait for the opportune time no matter how long it takes dont just enter random trades just to fill your history.
tonny:That's true, one's ought to think big. Unfortunately most retail traders have very limited capital to trade resulting in quantity of trades replacing quality.
So we close the week with roughly 100 pips on eurusd. If you opened per trade 0.1 lot thats $100, if 1 lot thats $1000, if 10 lots thats $10,000 while for 100 lots thats $100,000. We did only 3 trades with 100% success rate. You should see what I usually educate people that number of trades doesnt matter only profit does. Wait for the opportune time no matter how long it takes dont just enter random trades just to fill your history.
So we close the week with roughly 100 pips on eurusd. If you opened per trade 0.1 lot thats $100, if 1 lot thats $1000, if 10 lots thats $10,000 while for 100 lots thats $100,000. We did only 3 trades with 100% success rate. You should see what I usually educate people that number of trades doesnt matter only profit does. Wait for the opportune time no matter how long it takes dont just enter random trades just to fill your history.
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u
Sell above 1.2910 stop loss at 1.2940 and take profit 1.2890.