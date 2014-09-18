EURUSD H1 17.09.2014 Target upto 30pips
nice strategy
whether this strategy also for all pairs and metals?
whether this strategy also for all pairs and metals?
If you set the pending on time then you should have 30 pips. If it didnt open then the price got to tp point first where you should have deleted the pending order.
ismail77:Its good for stable pairs.
nice strategy
whether this strategy also for all pairs and metals?
nice strategy
whether this strategy also for all pairs and metals?
As you can see in the image, the price hit tp at +30 pips before it broke our channel downwards. Close call I must say and that's why there should always be a stop loss. Always expect the unexpected.
amazing
if you use the FIBO to put the TP?
or FIBO only as a reference only, but there are some other strategies that you could not tell
:)
ismail77:Entry is easy but exit points and how you protect what you gain is what makes a difference in this particular strategy. Thats what makes it able to work wether its against or with the trend.
amazing
if you use the FIBO to put the TP?
or FIBO only as a reference only, but there are some other strategies that you could not tell
:)
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Set buy limit at 1.2945 stop loss at 1.2920 and tp at 1.2975. If tp area is hit before pending order opens cancel the pending order. If you had won from my previous hint, open lower lots to protect last profit.