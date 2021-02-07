Problem with my review

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Hello


I rented pipfinite trend pro indicator and added a review sometime ago.

I just noticed that my review is actually not visible.

Also I am not able to edit.

Since I paid for a rent of this indicator, I reserve a right to edit my review and it is visible to all.

Rent is expired but I want to edit my review and make it visible to all

Any idea ?

Screenshot attached


Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5 Help
Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The productivity index measures the output produced for each hour of labor worked. This indicator is useful for predicting inflation and output...
 
This is some information about reviews which I connected on the forum
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.07.28
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 
Sergey Golubev:
This is some information about reviews which I connected on the forum

Does not solve my problem

 
Adil:

Does not solve my problem

I never wrote the review on the Market, but I found one post where this edit link is located: it is on the right side of reciew message (on the far right):

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