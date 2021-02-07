Problem with my review
This is some information about reviews which I connected on the forum #740
How to Start with Metatrader 5
- 2016.07.28
- www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
Adil:
Does not solve my problem
Does not solve my problem
I never wrote the review on the Market, but I found one post where this edit link is located: it is on the right side of reciew message (on the far right):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
about changing review of an EA
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake, 2020.12.07 06:09
Edit and UPDATED
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello
I rented pipfinite trend pro indicator and added a review sometime ago.
I just noticed that my review is actually not visible.
Also I am not able to edit.
Since I paid for a rent of this indicator, I reserve a right to edit my review and it is visible to all.
Rent is expired but I want to edit my review and make it visible to all
Any idea ?
Screenshot attached