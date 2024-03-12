Sometimes the trade is not visible
When you open a trade in the MT4/5 desktop terminal, the open price level and any take profit/stop loss levels are visible on the chart of the corresponding symbol, unless you have changed the color scheme of your charts (right click on the chart >> Properties >> Colors) to such a way that these are not visible anymore.
Post a screenshot of what you see when you open a trade in your MT4/5 terminal.
When you open a trade in the MT4/5 desktop terminal, the open price level and any take profit/stop loss levels are visible on the chart of the corresponding symbol, unless you have changed the color scheme of your charts (right click on the chart >> Properties >> Colors) to such a way that these are not visible anymore.
Post a screenshot of what you see when you open a trade in your MT4/5 terminal.
I first took a trade on the CPI macro. It can be seen on the graph. And then I took a trade on the retest an hour later and it doesn't show. It's still rolling in profit.
Oh now I see what went wrong. Somehow I took the trade in US100 and not US500. That was crazy.
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I have noticed that sometimes when I take a trade the trade is not visible on the chart. Is there a menu I can go to for the trade so I can close the position as it is not possible to close the position through the chart. This is on the desktop. The trade is visible in the app, but I want to see it and close it on the desktop.
Edit. I see now that I can't see the trade in the app either. But it's in profit and rolling.