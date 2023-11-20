about changing review of an EA

Hello, I wrote a review about some EA I tought lack a feature... The author PM me and showed me that the feature is really included... I apologized to him, but when I wanted to edit my review, couldn't let me do it...


How can I change my review about an EA that I purchased?


Thanks in advance.

Divarak

 
Edit and UPDATED

 
Edit and UPDATED

i cant find edit option for me, how can i do this

 
@DonBadsha #:i cant find edit option for me, how can i do this
You need to hover your mouse over the comment area before it appears.
