about changing review of an EA
Agustin Pellerey:
Hello, I wrote a review about some EA I tought lack a feature... The author PM me and showed me that the feature is really included... I apologized to him, but when I wanted to edit my review, couldn't let me do it...
How can I change my review about an EA that I purchased?
Thanks in advance.
Divarak
Edit and UPDATED
@DonBadsha #:i cant find edit option for me, how can i do thisYou need to hover your mouse over the comment area before it appears.
