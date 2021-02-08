Signal Copying Error
Hi,
i know here are topics because of this but they didnt solve my problem. Anyone has experience with it.
i subscribed a Signal. Its not working. I have Metatrader running on my own VPS.
Journal tell me
- "signal copying for 'GBPUSD' is prohibited by your broker"
- "symbol GBPUSD not found"
Also when i open Signals tab the subscriped Signal is not in the "My Statistics" tab.
I asked my broker and they told me it should work. I guess something went wrong while i subscribed it. But i dont know what. I set everything up properly.
Best Regards
You are probably using a broker with som suffix after the symbol, like GBPUSD. or GBPUSDm or something similar.
If that symbol is not mapped correctly, you will need to use another broker/server setup.
Make sure that you have GBPUSD trading enabled in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
The suffix is correct and trading is enabled.
What do you mean the suffix is correct, is it the same used by the signal provider?
Now i switched to the same broker the signal provider got and it still tells me that GPDUSD not founnd. Even while the payment process.
Post a screenshot of your trading account, showing the GBPUSD symbol on marketwatch or in MT5 >> View >> Symbols, please.
Hello can someone kindly assist me on how to overcome this problem whenever I want to copy a signal
"The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial volume of trade operations at Provider side.Volume settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD, GBPUSD
It is recommended to use the signals with matching trading conditions. "
This happens while the signal provider and subscriber are using the same broker and leverage, only the server is different.
Any help will be highly appreciated.
This is only a warning, you can go through with your subscription.
